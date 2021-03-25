In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 25 March 2021 8:31 pm / 15 comments

This is it. The 2021 Toyota Corolla Cross has finally made its Malaysian debut, and it’s available here in two flavours. The entry-level 1.8G is priced at RM124,000, while the top 1.8V goes for RM134,000. Included in the price is the standard five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

According to UMW Toyota Motor, the first batch of Corolla Cross is fully imported from Thailand. Being CBU units, the pair only benefits from 50% sales tax exemption. Beginning the second half of the year, the Corolla Cross will be locally assembled at the Bukit Raja plant, making it the first TNGA-based car to be assembled in the country.

As the name implies, the Corolla Cross is a C-segment crossover designed for the ASEAN region, although its size and price positioning means it mainly targets the Honda HR-V, which is classified as a B-segment SUV.

The Corolla Cross also rides on the TNGA-C platform, with power coming from the 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with dual VVT-i. It develops 139 PS at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, with drive sent to the front wheels through a CVT with Sequential Shiftmatic (seven virtual speeds).

Unlike the C-HR it replaces, the Corolla Cross uses a torsion beam rear setup as opposed to the more expensive double wishbone suspension. The front is managed by a MacPherson Strut suspension, so that remains the same. It has a turning radius of 5.2 metres, which Toyota said is best in class.

Equipment-wise, the entry-level 1.8G gets halogen projector headlights with bulb-type daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, 17-inch twin five-spoke wheels wrapped with 215/60 profile Bridgestone Alenza tyres, and LED combination tail lights.

Moving up to the 1.8V gets you bi-LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, 18-inch dual-tone alloys shod with 225/50 series Michelin Primacy 4 rubbers, a nicer pair of LED tail lights, as well as acoustic laminated windshield. Both variants get powered tailgate with kick sensor, as well as powered wing mirrors with LED turn indicators and blind spot monitoring.

While the exterior looks nothing like the Corolla sedan, the resemblance becomes apparent when stepping inside the cabin. The dashboard design is almost identical, but the Corolla Cross gets its own instrument panel design.

Here, the speedometer takes centre stage, and to the left of it is the tachometer. A 4.2-inch colour multi-info display sits on the right, offering access to a multitude of information and functionalities, including controls for the Toyota Safety Sense system.

Standard equipment include a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel (tilt and telescoping adjustments), black leather seat upholstery with perforation, single-zone automatic climate control, and a very responsive nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Miracast functionalities. This is the same head unit that was introduced on the Corolla sedan in June last year.

Both variants also get an eight-way power adjustability for the driver seat (no memory function; manual for front passenger), centre armrest with a sliding top, twin cubbies up front and at the back, a 12-volt outlet in the centre armrest, rear centre air vents, and two USB Type-A charging ports (2.1 A) just below that. A foot pedal parking brake is also standard – no electric parking switch here.

The Corolla Cross offers 440 litres of space, which is just slightly bigger than the Honda HR-V’s 437-litre volume. The rear bench features a 60:40 split, has six degrees of incline adjustability, and can be folded flat to increase loading space.

For safety, the 1.8G variant gets the aforementioned blind spot monitoring as standard, as well as rear cross-traffic alert, passive cruise control, tyre pressure warning system, seven airbags, plus front and rear parking sensors (two front, four rear). A 360-degree surround view camera and front-facing dashcam are standard, too.

However, the 1.8V is the only one to get Toyota Safety Sense, which comes with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, adaptive cruise control (upwards of 30 km/h only), and automatic high beam. The Corolla Cross also achieved five stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash test.

There are five colours to choose from – Red Mica Metallic, Nebula Blue Metallic, Metalstream Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Graphic Metallic. Extras include a rear-facing dashcam (RM350) and a Qi wireless smartphone charging tray (RM520).

Also included as standard is the Vehicle Telematics System (VTS). It’s a three-year complimentary subscription service that allows owners to track the vehicle via GPS signals should it get stolen. Information such as engine ignition status and vehicle speed will be made available via this system, and a 24/7 command centre will help locate and recover the vehicle. So, would you pick the Corolla Cross over its rivals? Let us know, below.

