9 July 2020

This is the new Toyota Corolla Cross, which has just made its first global debut in Thailand, and will be launched in other markets in the near future. Developed based on the concept of “Corolla meets SUV,” the model rides on the TNGA-C platform that is also found in the current C-HR and Corolla, paired with petrol and hybrid powertrains.

Despite the “Corolla” in its name, the SUV appears to have very little in common with the sedan in terms of exterior styling. Instead, the Corolla Cross appears more like a downsized RAV4 with its downturned front grille that meets with a pair of slim headlamps. The lower apron also sports the RAV4’s black trim just below the grille, which is complemented by a skid plate and fog lamps beneath it.

Along the sides, the Corolla Cross has smoother lines when compared to the “blocky” RAV4, with notable cues being the prominent haunches near the shoulder line, black cladding over the wheels and an extension of the window line towards the roof-mounted spoiler.

Moving to the rear, we find wraparound, two-piece taillights and a simple tailgate design that sees the Toyota and model badge be arranged vertically above the arched number plate recess. Just like the front, the lower apron here gets a skid plate to reinforce the model’s rugged nature.

When it comes to dimensions, the Corolla Cross shares the same 2,640 mm wheelbase as the C-HR, but occupies a larger footprint, as it measures 4,460 mm long (+100 mm compared to the C-HR), 1,825 mm wide (+30 mm) and 1,620 mm tall (+ 55 mm). By comparison, the RAV4, which is underpinned by the TNGA-K platform, is even larger, measuring 4,600 mm long, 1,855 mm wide, 1,685 mm tall and with a 2,690 mm wheelbase.

Bringing in some potential competitors into the comparison, the Honda HR-V measures 4,334 mm long, 1,772 mm wide, 1,605 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,610 mm. Meanwhile, the Mazda CX-30 is 4,395 mm long, 1,795 mm wide, 1,540 mm tall and has a 2,655 mm wheelbase, and the Subaru XV is 4,465 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and with a 2,665 mm wheelbase.

Even though the SUV uses the same TNGA-C platform as the C-HR and Corolla, it doesn’t get rear double wishbones like those two models and instead adopts a torsion beam setup – McPherson struts continue to be used at the front.

Inside, we finally get to see some “Corolla-ness,” as the SUV’s dashboard, centre stack and centre console are pretty much identical to its sedan sibling. Toyota says the Corolla Cross offers ample interior space for up to five passengers and up to 487 litres of space with a puncture repair kit (440 litres with a temporary spare tyre).

Features for the Thailand market include a multi-info instrument cluster display, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, drive mode selector, a nine-inch touchscreen head unit, T-Connect telematics, reclining rear seats (up to six degrees) and a powered tailgate with hands-free access.

As for safety items, seven airbags come as standard and the Toyota Safety Sense suite is available on higher-end variants. The suite includes the Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Lane Tracing Assist, Automatic High Beam, Blind Spot Monitor, an around-view monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

For the Thailand market, the Corolla Cross will be offered in four variants – 1.8 Sport, Hybrid Smart, Hybrid Premium and Hybrid Premium Safety. The 1.8 Sport is the base option here and will be priced at 989,000 baht (RM132,255) with a flex fuel 2ZR-FBE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder that produces 140 PS at 6,000 rpm and 177 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a Super CVT-i.

Further up the range, the Hybrid Smart goes for 1.019 million baht (RM139,295), the Hybrid Premium for 1.089 million baht (RM148,945) and the Hybrid Premium Safety for 1.199 million baht (RM163,990). All three get a hybridised 2ZR-FXE 1.8 litre NA four-pot that serves up 98 PS at 5,200 rpm and 142 Nm at 3,600 rpm.

The mill is paired with an e-CVT and works together with an electric motor rated at 72 PS and 163 Nm to provide a total system output of 122 PS. Both powertrains are also offered for the C-HR sold in Thailand, which is priced from 979,000 to 1.159 million baht (RM133,898 to RM158,517) there

Buyers there will have seven colours to choose from, including Metal Stream Metallic, Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Celestite Gray Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Nebula Blue and Graphite Metallic.

It isn’t known if we will get the Corolla Cross, but would you be interested in a model like this as an alternative to the C-HR and even other B- or C-segment SUVs? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

