14 May 2020

Just a few months after the Mazda CX-30 made its launch debut in Malaysia, Bermaz Motor has now updated the SUV with an additional all-wheel drive variant and additional features. With this update, the SUV model is available in a total of four variants, including the base 2.0G, 2.0G High, the new 2.0G High AWD and 1.8D High.

Pricing-wise, the new 2.0G High AWD retails at RM176,059 on-the-road without insurance, which now makes it the most expensive variant in the line-up, overshadowing the 1.8D High that goes for RM172,943.60. As for the other variants, the 2.0G High is unchanged at RM164,059, while the base option is now RM2,700 more at RM145,759 (more on that later).

Under the bonnet, the petrol-powered 2.0G High AWD uses the same SkyActiv-G 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine found in the other 2.0G variants, which serves up 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

This is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and i-Activ all-wheel drive system, so if you need the CX-30 with all-wheel drive, this is the only variant to choose from, as all other variants – even the 1.8D High – is front-wheel drive only. All variants come with Mazda’s i-Stop idling and G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) technologies.

In terms of equipment, the 2.0G High AWD is pretty much identical to the 2.0G High and 1.8D High variants. Standard items include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillights, keyless entry and engine start, automatic wipers, a powered tailgate, 10 parking sensors (four front and six rear), and a reverse camera.

As for the interior, it comes with black leather upholstery, a 10-way powered driver’s seat with memory function, an 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system, an Active Driving Display (head-up display), a seven-inch digital instrument cluster display, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold function.

On the safety and driver assistance front, seven airbags continue to be a standard on all variants, along with the usual mix of systems: ABS, DSC, EBD, EBA, Hill Launch Assist, Isofix child seat anchors and seatbelt warning for all seats. A traction control system is also listed, but the 2.0G High AWD’s version includes an Off-road Traction Assist function to maximise traction on slippery surfaces.

Click to enlarge

The i-Activsense suite of systems is also present, and consists of Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS), High Beam Control (HBC), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Smart City Brake Support (front and rear) and Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC).

As mentioned earlier, the base 2.0G sees a price hike of RM2,700 and the reason for that is because it now comes with keyless entry and a walk away lock function that wasn’t there previously. Beyond that changes, everything else on the variant remains as before.

Also unchanged is the number of colours offered for all variants, including Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Titanium Flash, Jet Black, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Snowflake White Pearl and Polymetal Grey Metallic. All CX-30 models come with a five-year/100,000 km manufacturer-backed warranty and a five-year free maintenance package. Find full specifications of the new Mazda CX-30 on CarBase.my.

