In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 June 2020 11:46 am / 13 comments

Honda Malaysia has introduced a new dark brown leather option for the HR-V RS, which joins the existing black leather interior that has been available for some time. With this update, customers can now choose from two interior colours, both priced the same at RM124,800 on-the-road without insurance.

Just like the full-black option, going with dark brown leather will see elements like the seat upholstery, centre console and dashboard panel trim as well as the door panel lining all sporting the material. As for the exterior colours, you still get three options, including Passion Red Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.

Aside from the new interior colour, the rest of the HR-V RS remains the same as before, with a 1.8 litre SOHC i-VTEC engine offering 142 PS at 6,500 rpm and 172 Nm at 4,300 rpm, paired with a CVT. As before, there’s also a model-specific Variable Gear Ratio (VGR) steering system that isn’t found on other variants.

The list of standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, RS styling cues, LED headlights (with auto levelling), LED front fog lamps, a 7.0-inch audio display screen, automatic air-conditioning, an electronic parking brake and an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat.

Safety kit consists of six airbags (standard across the entire model range) as well as vehicle stability assist (VSA), hill start assist (HSA) and emergency stop signal (ESS), along with Honda’s LaneWatch blind spot camera.

GALLERY: Honda HR-V RS with Bold Black leather interior