16 March 2021

Earlier in January, Honda Malaysia rolled out some updates to the HR-V range, a move that saw all four variants receive a new seven-inch touchscreen Display Audio system as standard. The good news is, every HR-V model will now offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities, and also included with the upgrade are two additional USB ports in the centre console.

The new Platinum White Pearl colour seen on this RS model has also permanently replaced the previous Orchid White Pearl, and RS-specific bits include the black chrome Jet Wing and tailgate trim, honeycomb mesh insert on the radiator grille, black side mirrors, and 18-inch two-tone five-spoke wheels and 225/50 series rubbers.

Inside, this particular variant comes with the latest dark brown leather interior, which goes quite some ways to keep things fresh. Remember, the HR-V was launched all the way back in February 2015 and became the most popular B-segment crossover in no time. Can the third-generation HR-V give the Proton X50 a run for its money? You tell us.

Anyway, back to the subject at hand. The new seven-inch display comes with a redesigned column of buttons on the right. The user interface is also different, featuring a more modern swipeable tiled menu system. There’s even a ‘Photo Frame’ function that takes up half the size of the display. Again, this is standard for all 2021 HR-V variants.

No changes have been made elsewhere, so the same 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC engine still continues to make 142 PS and 172 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT that drives the front wheels. The RS is also the only variant to get Variable Gear Ratio (VGR) steering.

The updated HR-V RS is priced at RM118,582, with the V going for RM113,422, and the entry-level E costs RM104,000 (include SST exemption). Pricing for the Hybrid i-DCD variant hasn’t been announced yet, but said variant gets enhanced with more goodies, such as LED headlights, LED fog lights, LED combination tail lights (same as the V and RS variants), and a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel.