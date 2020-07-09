In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 July 2020 4:56 pm / 0 comments

It’s not unusual to find official studio images depicting a different colour from the actual car in the showroom. Sometimes, the difference can be significant. Colour is subjective, of course, so it’s good to view images that are as true as possible.

Early last month, Honda Malaysia announced that the Honda HR-V RS is now available with a dark brown leather interior, a new option next to the standard full-black cabin. It’s a welcome option, and the supplied official shots show erm, a dark brown cabin bordering on burgundy to these eyes.

The contrast colour can be found on the HR-V’s leather seats, high centre console and the entire dashboard panel facing the occupants. The coverage area is rather comprehensive, and the armrests on the doors are also covered by the brown leather. The upper part of the doors are in black, but the stitching is in brown.

We paid a visit to the showroom for these shots, and can share that the actual shade of brown is lighter than expected – it’s more tan brown than dark brown these eyes, and that’s a good thing. As mentioned, seats aside, the soft-touch panels on the doors, centre console and dashboard are covered with the brown leather. What do you think of this brown interior? Will it be more acceptable than the short-lived ivory option?

The HR-V RS is otherwise unchanged. Under the hood is a 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC engine with 142 PS and 172 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. There’s also the RS-specific Variable Gear Ratio (VGR) steering.

The rest of the kit list reads 18-inch alloys, LED headlights and front fog lamps, a 7.0-inch touchscreen head unit, auto air-con, electronic parking brake and eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat. Safety wise, there are six airbags (standard across the range), VSA, hill start assist and Honda’s LaneWatch blind spot camera.

Both brown and black cabin options are priced the same at RM118,581 on-the-road without insurance, after the 2020 sales tax exemption. Exterior colour choices are Modern Steel Metallic, White Orchid Pearl and this sexy Passion Red Pearl.

GALLERY: Honda HR-V RS with dark brown leather interior

