6 January 2023

After updating the prices of the Toyota Corolla and Camry in Malaysia, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has now done the same for other models in its line-up.

One of those models is the Corolla Cross, which sees a price increase effective January 3, 2023. The base 1.8G now retails at RM130,400 (+RM2,097), followed by the 1.8V at RM137,400 (+RM2,971) and the top-spec 1.8 Hybrid at RM142,000 (+RM2,009).

The Fortuner range is also costlier by RM5,000 across its three available variants, with the 2.4 AT 4×4 now priced at RM184,880, the 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4 at RM225,880, while the sole petrol variant goes for RM191,880.

On to the Hilux, where four variants of the pick-up truck (2.4 Single Cab 4×4 MT, 2.4E 4×4 AT, 2.4V 4×4 AT and 2.8 Rogue 4×4 AT) see their prices being revised upwards by RM3,000. This brings the workhorse option closer to the RM100,000 mark, while the range-topper creeps past the RM150,000 point.

Meanwhile, the 2.4E 4×4 MT that replaced the previous 2.4G MT 4×4 gets its price raised by RM2,000 to RM112,880. Another commercial vehicle that is more expensive with the new year is the Hiace panel van, which is up by RM5,000 to RM113,000. The prices mentioned here are on-the-road without insurance.

Beyond these changes and what we’ve already reported on the Corolla and Camry, the rest of line-up appears to be largely unchanged. By that, we mean the Vios, Yaris, Innova and Veloz maintain the same prices as before. However, special mention needs to be made for certain models like the Rush and Harrier.

Based on what’s posted on Toyota Malaysia’s website, the two SUVs are still listed with their 2022 price lists. The Harrier was improved last October, where it received a price hike as well as a new variant in the form of the Luxury SE.

As for the Rush, its last price revision came about when the sales and service tax (SST) exemption ended on June 30, 2022, which saw the prices of its 1.5G and 1.5S variants go up by RM4,686 and RM5,115 respectively. It should be noted that the Alphard and Vellfire MPVs are missing from the website, while GR cars like the GR Yaris and GR Supra are still listed but without prices.