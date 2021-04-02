In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 2 April 2021 6:45 pm / 0 comments

The Rush has maintained quite a low profile in Toyota’s Malaysian lineup, but the carmaker has seen fit to dress the seven-seater SUV in a new colour, Red Metallic. It replaces the discontinued Dark Green Metallic, which has also been dropped from the palette of the sister car, the Perodua Aruz (where it was called Amazon Green).

The revision comes at no change to the Rush’s pricing, which ranges from RM88,314 for the 1.5E to RM91,885 for the 1.5S. These figures are on-the-road without insurance and are exempt from the sales and services tax (SST), valid until the end of June. Also included is a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

No change to the specs, either, with both variants being offered with LED head- and taillights, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, an “R-blade” bodykit with silver accents, keyless entry, push-button start, single-zone automatic climate control with a rear blower and vents and a built-in SmartTag reader. Also fitted is a 6.8-inch infotainment touchscreen with smartphone screen mirroring (still no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, unfortunately), a 360-degree camera system, a dash cam and six speakers.

The new Red Metallic replaces Dark Green Metallic (above)

The 1.5S adds front fog lights, leather upholstery (including the steering wheel) and telephone controls on the steering wheel. Safety-wise, both models come with six airbags and stability control, with the 1.5S adding autonomous emergency braking, front departure alert and pedal misapplication control.

Mechanicals remain identical and consist of a 105 PS/136 Nm 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine and a four-speed automatic gearbox, with drive sent to the rear wheels. Given that the Aruz is built in the same Perodua Manufacuring (PMSB) plant, expect it to get the same ruby hue soon.

