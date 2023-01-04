UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has revised the prices of the Toyota Corolla and Camry in Malaysia effective January 3, 2023.
Starting with the Corolla, both variants of the C-segment sedan cost RM4,000 more than before. As such, the base 1.8E now retails at RM134,888 on-the-road without insurance while the top-spec goes for RM145,888.
In terms of specifications, the Corolla retains its 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine rated at 139 PS at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Dual VVT-i mill is paired with a CVT that drives the front wheels.
As for the Camry, which was given a facelift last February, it now goes for RM219,800, which is RM10,000 more than the revised figure announced in July 2022 following the end of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption.
The improved Camry boasts an A25A-FKS 2.5 litre NA four-cylinder petrol unit from the Dynamic Force engine family, which is mated to a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. The new motor replaces the previous 2AR-FE unit and outputs 209 PS at 6,600 rpm and 253 Nm at 5,000 rpm.
The price revisions are not accompanied by any change to equipment, and both models continue to come with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.
Comments
pergi mampus lah… RM dropping like a stone making prices all go up!
220k for a japanese D-segment?
Better opt for continetal car.
VW Arteon, BMW 320i, Mercedes C200….. more expensive than Camry but worth every penny you spend !
Never thought I’d see the day when a Toyota Camry cost upwards of RM200k. Thank you Tun for your blunder in the national car policy.
The Corolla will become even more rarer in 2023…
Honda Civic FE is the best !
Bye Bye toyota corolla uncle car…..
Mana Rafizi
Small increase only. It’s worth it to pay more for a reliable car. You pay more now, you will get a higher resale value when you sell in the future.
I haven’t seen Sam Loo for a long time..
We must be grateful for the new government.
We must support them even when our ringgit is not improving and economy going into the drain. We must accept price car increase.
DAP and Pakatan are the best.
So if you with PN government, did you think it is the best when so many failures than PH-BN??
Can’t blame the government. All car brands will be facing same problems thanks to inflation and weaker currency that happened last year and supply shortages
That is why it is crucial to follow what PH minister said.
For example, he asked us not to buy chicken if chicken price is high. So this applies to car price also. Do not buy car if car price is high. This is a good strategy. Us supporters who did not eat chicken now rich already.
Once again DAP and PH are the best.
Im toyota owner, dissappoint with umw for frequent increase of the car price,,,, economically will choose affordable car nowadays..
Sure no fuel subsidies if u buy these expensive cars.Sallahuddin sure blacklist u.