4 January 2023

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has revised the prices of the Toyota Corolla and Camry in Malaysia effective January 3, 2023.

Starting with the Corolla, both variants of the C-segment sedan cost RM4,000 more than before. As such, the base 1.8E now retails at RM134,888 on-the-road without insurance while the top-spec goes for RM145,888.

In terms of specifications, the Corolla retains its 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine rated at 139 PS at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Dual VVT-i mill is paired with a CVT that drives the front wheels.

As for the Camry, which was given a facelift last February, it now goes for RM219,800, which is RM10,000 more than the revised figure announced in July 2022 following the end of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption.

2023 Toyota Corolla price list (left), Camry (right); click to enlarge

The improved Camry boasts an A25A-FKS 2.5 litre NA four-cylinder petrol unit from the Dynamic Force engine family, which is mated to a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. The new motor replaces the previous 2AR-FE unit and outputs 209 PS at 6,600 rpm and 253 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

The price revisions are not accompanied by any change to equipment, and both models continue to come with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.