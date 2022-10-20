In Cars, Local News, Toyota, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Danny Tan / 20 October 2022 1:58 pm / 4 comments

You would have heard of the Toyota Veloz by now, essentially Toyota’s version of the new Perodua Alza. Both seven-seater MPVs, along with the Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia in Indonesia, are the same car, each with its own specs and positioning. Launched two days ago, the Veloz is priced at RM95k, which is RM20k more than the top Alza AV.

RM20k sounds like a hefty premium over the already well-equipped Alza, but this is more than just a bumper and badge change, as we’ll point out in this walk-around video.

There are certainly more differences between the Veloz and Alza compared to the previous set of twins – the Perodua Aruz and Toyota Rush. These range from extra kit (wireless charger, ambient lighting, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, auto air con) to suspension (190 mm ground clearance is lower than in Indonesia, but 30 mm more than Alza’s).

Design wise, the Veloz face and headlamps are unique, the wheel arches are more prominent, there’s a black roof, the wheels are larger 17-inch items and the rear LED signatures go all the way to the logo. LED DRLs are standard, too.

This is not the full list of differences – we’ve already listed them all down with side-by-side pics in a separate post. Check that one out as well as the video above.

Like the Alza, the Avanza-replacing Veloz sits on the modern Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform and both share the same powertrain. Under the hood is a 2NR-VE 1.5L naturally aspirated engine with 106 PS and 138 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The Dual VVT-i unit is paired with a D-CVT gearbox driving the front wheels. The CVT has manual mode and the driver can choose from three drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power).

Are all the differences between the Veloz and Alza (T badge included) worth the RM20k premium? Watch the video, see the pics and decide for yourself.