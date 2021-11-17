In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 17 November 2021 10:05 am / 0 comments

The Perodua Aruz was given a slight update earlier this year, with both the X and AV variants receiving some new features. We’re now bringing you a gallery of the revised seven-seat SUV in its range-topping AV guise so you can have a better look at what’s been added.

First up, the Aruz now comes standard with integrated side steps underneath the doors to make entry and exit easier – these also have Aruz badging on them. Another new addition is an automatic door-locking function that is activated when the vehicle travels over 20 km/h, but the doors will also automatically unlock in the event of an accident.

This particular Aruz is also wearing a new Passion Red metallic finish, which replaces the previous hero colour Amazon Green, although this is exclusive to the top-spec AV. The four other existing colours remain on offer – Granite Grey, Electric Blue, Glittering Silver, and Ivory White (solid paint).

Beyond these changes for the 2021 model year, the Aruz remains unchanged from before, with both variants continuing to feature a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with Dual VVT-i. The engine is rated at 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and 133 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, sending drive to the rear wheels via a four-speed 4E-AT automatic transmission.

In terms of equipment, both variants share 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED taillights, keyless entry and engine start, a built-in toll reader, manual air-conditioning with digital controls and rear vents, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six speakers, six airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, VSC, traction control, hill start assist, a reverse camera as well as solar and security window film.

The AV gets extra items like an automatic function for the headlamps, roof rails, SmartLink smartphone mirroring, leather upholstery (the X gets fabric), a driving video recorder (dashcam) and Advance Safety Assist 2.0 (ASA 2.0) systems (Pre-collision Warning, Pre-collision Braking, Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control).

Even with the few new additions, pricing for the Aruz remains unchanged, with the base X retailing for RM68,526, while the AV goes for RM73,226 – a five-year, 150,000-km warranty is standard. These are on-the-road prices without insurance and factors in the ongoing sales tax exemption that ends on June 30, 2022.