In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Gerard Lye / 11 November 2021 5:55 pm / 0 comments

This is the third-generation Daihatsu Xenia, which is essentially the more affordable twin of the Toyota Avanza that was revealed yesterday. Making its debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), Daihatsu’s new Low MPV is nearly a carbon copy of Toyota’s offering, but with some styling tweaks and a “simpler” kit list – the latter keeps the price down.

Speaking of, the Xenia range starts with the 1.3 M MT that is priced at 190.9 million rupiah (RM55,681), followed by the 1.3 X MT at IDR193.9 million (RM56,554) and 1.3 X CVT at IDR209.2 million (RM61,017).

Progressing further, we arrive at the 1.3 R MT that retails at IDR204 million (RM59,607) and is offered with two cost options, including an Astra Daihatsu Styling (ADS) package for an additional IDR9 million (RM2,629), while choosing a special colour (SC) – Compagno Red – is an extra IDR1.5 million (RM438) – both can be specified together.

The 1.3 R CVT is next at IDR219.3 million (RM64,016), followed by the 1.5 R MT at IDR221 million (RM64,512) and 1.5 R CVT at IDR233.7 million (RM68,219) – these variants also get the same ADS and SC optional add-ons at the prices mentioned for the 1.3 R MT. At the top of the heap is the 1.5 R CVT ASA, priced at IDR242.4 million (RM70,759), which only gets the SC cost option.

For context, the latest Avanza in Indonesia starts at IDR206.2 million (RM60,192) for the base 1.3E and peaks at IDR264.4 million (RM77,156) when opting for the range-topping 1.5G CVT TSS. The Veloz is even most expensive, starting at IDR251.2 million (RM73,304) and going all the way up to IDR291.5 million (RM85,064).

Like the Avanza, the Xenia rides on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) and is now front-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive. It also switches from a ladder frame to monocoque construction and uses the same suspension setup – MacPherson struts at the front and a torsion beam at rear (previously a live axle).

The engine line-up is the same too, with “1.3” variants being powered by a 1NR-VE 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC four-cylinder unit with Dual VVT-i that serves up 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 121 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Meanwhile, “1.5” variants get a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre engine making 106 PS at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

Both engines can be paired with either a five-speed manual or Daihatsu’s D-CVT (the previous four-speed auto is no more) depending on variant, which a little different compared to the Avanza. The Toyota MPV’s 1.3 litre engine can only be had with a manual, while only the 1.5 litre powerplant gets both transmission options.

Styling-wise, the Xenia shares the same basic profile with the Avanza, but it gets its own front fascia that consists of a more prominent upper grille (housing the Daihatsu badge) and smaller lower intake – both carry a diamond-pattern mesh.

There’s also different bumper design that features a flat, body-coloured surface dividing the upper and lower air intakes, while the fog lamp surrounds have a more vertical orientation reminiscent of the fancier Veloz. The rear of the Xenia looks pretty much unchanged from the Avanza, save for the Daihatsu badge that sits atop a black trim linking the taillights.

Inside, it’s again identical to the Avanza in terms of layout, albeit with materials that don’t look as premium. There are still three rows of seats to accommodate up to seven people, with the second row being a 60:40 split and the third row a 50:50 split.

In terms of equipment, the base 1.3 M MT gets 15-inch steel wheels, LED headlamps, combination LED taillights, manual air-conditioning with a digital display and rear vents, an Optitron meter cluster, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit, two speakers, ABS, EBD and two airbags.

2022 Daihatsu Xenia Indonesian brochure; click to enlarge

The 1.3 X variants improve upon the above by adding 15-inch alloy wheels, two more speakers, rear parking sensors, while CVT-equipped versions also get VSC, brake assist and hill start assist. Stepping up to the 1.3 R variants nets you automatic retractable side mirrors, fog lamps, an exhaust muffler, two additional tweeters, a nine-inch touchscreen, a 4.2-inch multi-info display, keyless engine start, a card key, steering wheel audio controls, an immobiliser and security alarm.

Moving on to the 1.5 R variants, they build upon the 1.3 R offerings by gaining a red accent line on the grille, 16-inch polished alloy wheels, chrome door handles, manually-adjustable driver’s seat height, keyless entry and a 360-degree camera.

Specific to the range-topper (1.5 R CVT ASA) is a suite of safety and driver assist systems that are part of the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) suite. The systems here include Pre Collision System (warning and automatic braking), Pedal Misoperation Control, Leading Vehicle Departure Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention.

Variants specified with the ADS package mentioned earlier will also gain front bumper lip, side skirts, a diffuser-like element at the rear, black window film, rear reflector garnish, tailgate garnish, ambient lights, carbon-like trim, special floor mats and an air purifier.