9 September 2022

The Toyota Fortuner is another model that gets some minor updates for the 2022 model year in Malaysia. The variant line-up remains the same as before, with the most affordable option being the diesel-powered by 2.4 AT 4×4 that retails at the same RM179,880 on-the-road without insurance.

Also unchanged is the 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4 that goes for RM220,880, while the sole petrol-powered variant, the 2.7 SRZ AT 4×4, sells for RM186,880. As with most Toyota models, a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty is included with each purchase.

The engines are the same too, with a 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel powering the 2.4 AT 4×4, providing 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm from 1,600 to 2,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4 gets a 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre unit making 204 PS from 3,000 to 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm.

As for the petrol 2.7 SRZ AT 4×4, its 2TR-FE 2.7 litre NA four-pot makes 166 PS at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm at 4,000 rpm. All engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission (with sequential shifter) and a part-time selectable four-wheel drive system with an automatic disconnecting differential.

2022 Toyota Fortuner spec sheet; click to enlarge

New for 2022 is a nine-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit that now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The upgraded system is available for all variants according to the latest spec sheet, along with a revised interface for the panoramic view monitor (standard with the VRZ and SRZ, optional for the base variant) as well as a new front digital video recorder (dashcam) – standard across the range – that can wireless connect to your smartphone for easy data transfer.

These updates were also applied to the Innova, and all variants of the Fortuner now come with USB-C ports for fast charging. The rest of the kit list remains the same as before, with the cheapest option coming standard with 17-inch alloy wheels (with 265/65 profile tyres), automatic bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and front and rear fog lamps.

Other items include an Optitron instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch multi-info display, six speakers, manual air-conditioning, a multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry and start, three drive modes, fabric upholstery, manual front seats, a reverse camera, seven airbags, VSC, traction control, hill start assist. ABS and Variable Flow Control steering (diesels only).

2022 Toyota Fortuner price list; click to enlarge

Optional features that can be specified include a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, the PVM mentioned earlier, a Vehicle Telematics System (VTS), a ceiling-mounted monitor and rear DVR – the last two are also available for the VRZ and SRZ.

Moving up to the SRZ the feature set is improved from the base variant with things like 18-inch alloys (with 265/60 profile tyres), dual-zone climate control (introduced during last year’s update), a glove box cooler, combination leather upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, a powered tailgate, a blind spot monitor, PVM, Downhill Assist Control, VTS, passive cruise control, a rear differential lock and an automatic limited-slip differential.

The VRZ gets the most goodies for the asking price, building on the SRZ by adding quad LED headlamps, sequential LED turn signals, USB charging ports for all three rows, Pre-collision System (autonomous emergency braking), lane departure alert and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.