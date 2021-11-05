In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 5 November 2021 2:50 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has given the Toyota Fortuner some minor updates in Malaysia, which will still be offered in three variants. These include the petrol-powered 2.7 SRZ AT 4×4 that is priced at RM176,369, while the diesel-powered 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4 goes for RM207,553.

Meanwhile, the also-diesel 2.4 AT 4×4 retails at RM169,167, but unlike in the past, this offering is no longer limited to just Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan. According to UMWT, due to strong market request, the 2.4 AT 4×4 is now available through Malaysia.

In terms of equipment changes, the 2.7 SRZ and 2.8 VRZ now have dual-zone automatic air-conditioning (previously single-zone), while a wireless charging pad is now standard on all variants (previously a cost option). The rear USB ports in the 2.8 VRZ have also been changed to Type C ports (previously Type A).

Beyond these revisions, the specifications for all variants remain unchanged from before. The 2.4 AT 4×4 features a 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that makes 150 PS and 400 Nm of torque, while the 2.8 VRZ gets a 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre unit with 204 PS and 500 Nm.

The petrol-powered 2.7 SRZ comes with a 2TR-FE 2.7 naturally-aspirated four-potter rated at 166 PS and 245 Nm. A six-speed automatic transmission is paired with all engines, as is a part-time four-wheel drive system with an automatic disconnecting differential, three drive modes (Normal, Eco and Power) and rear differential lock (except the 2.4 AT 4×4).

The most affordable variant comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, a nine-inch Display Audio head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and an electronic 4WD transfer dial.

It also has an Optitron meter panel with a 4.2-inch multi-info display, manual air-conditioning, fabric upholstery, manual front seats, keyless entry and start, seven airbags, VSC, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, a front digital video recorder (dashcam) as well as Active Traction Control (A-TRC).

The 2.7 SRZ builds upon the 2.4 AT 4×4 by getting 18-inch alloys, puddle lamps, a powered tailgate, the aforementioned dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a cooled glove box, eight-way powered front seats, leather upholstery, hill descent control, a panoramic view monitor, Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) and a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert.

Click to enlarge

The 2.8 VRZ goes further with quad-LED headlamps, sequential turn signals, an ambient lighting system and the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety and driver assist systems – Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and Yaw Assist Function (YAF).

Customers can still specify optional Tech-Up accessories with their purchase, including a rear dashcam (RM350) and ceiling-mounted monitor (RM2,990) for all variants. The 2.4 AT 4×4, with its lighter kit list, can be fitted with the higher variants’ blind spot monitor (RM2,000), VTS (RM2,000) and panoramic view monitor (RM2,390) as well. As for the 2.7 SRZ and 2.8 VRZ, their standard powered tailgate can be enhanced with a kick sensor for RM750.

Colour options include Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Medium Silver Metallic and Phantom Brown Metallic for all variants. There’s also Bronze Mica Metallic and Super White II, which is a monotone option for the 2.4 AT 4×4 and 2.7 SRZ, but comes with a black roof for a two-tone look (a RM1,500 cost option) when specified for the 2.8 VRZ.

The prices mentioned at the start are on-the-road without insurance and factors in the ongoing sales tax exemption (ending June 30, 2022) of 100% as this is a locally-assembled (CKD) model. You’ll get a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty with each purchase.

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4 (pre-update)