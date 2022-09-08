In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 8 September 2022 8:30 pm / 0 comments

In addition to announcing its August sales performance, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) also updated a few models in its line-up. Here, we’re focusing on the Innova MPV, which is still offered in three variants, namely the base 2.0E, mid-range 2.0G and range-topping 2.0X

The 2.0G retails at RM131,880 on-the-road without insurance, while the 2.0X is priced at RM141,880. Included with each purchase is a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty. As we discovered during the reveal of SST-inclusive pricing, the 2.0E is still without an asking price.

Mechanically, the seven-seat MPV retains its 1TR-FE 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that serves up 139 PS at 5,600 rpm and 183 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Drive continues to be sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission with a sequential mode – there’s also three drive modes (Normal, Eco and Power)

Looking at the latest spec sheet, the 2.0G and 2.0X gain a new nine-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit that now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We’re also told that these variants also gain a USB-C fast charging port and interface for the panoramic view monitor (PVM).

Specific to the 2.0X is a new front digital video recorder (dashcam) that can connect wireless to smartphones for easy transfer of video footage. Beyond these changes, all variants of the Innova remain unchanged from before.

The 2.0E comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels (with 205/65 profile tyres), automatic halogen headlamps, bulb-type DRLs, rear fog lamps, a black and silver front grille, power adjustable side mirrors, a backlit instrument cluster, a standard head unit, six speakers, a wireless charger (introduced last November), manual air-conditioning (with rear vents and controls), a urethane multi-function steering wheel and gear knob, black fabric upholstery, manual front seats, ABS, VSC, front and rear parking sensors and seven airbags.

2022 Toyota Innova spec sheet and price list; click to enlarge

The 2.0G builds on the 2.0E by adding front fog lamps, a chrome grille with grey paint, retractable chrome side mirrors, chrome door handles, an Optitron meter panel with a 4.2-inch multi-info display, the Display Audio system mentioned earlier, automatic air-conditioning, ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, an easy-close tailgate, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, Vehicle Telematic System (VTS) and a PVM.

The 2.0X adds on more items to the 2.0G, including 17-inch alloys (with 215/55 profile tyres), an exterior styling package, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, front LED fog lamps, a dark chrome grille with black paint, combination leather upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, second-row captain seats (instead of a 60:40 split-folding bench) and front DVR.

Features like the DVR, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert and PVM are cost options for the 2.0E, although there’s no pricing for these add-ons just yet. The 2.0G and 2.0X can be specified with front and rear digital video recorders (dashcams) that are part of the Tech-Up package for RM1,100, with the other accessory being premium security and solar film for RM2,120.

