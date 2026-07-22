2026 Jetour T1 launched in Malaysia – from RM130k; T2’s urban-centric sibling; 1.5T FWD, 2.0T AWD, 7DCT

In Cars, Jetour, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Gerard Lye / July 22 2026 5:46 pm

Following previews at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) and Penang Autoshow, the Jetour T1 has now made its official launch debut in Malaysia.

The T1 is the more urban-focused, less rugged-looking sibling to the T2, the latter being launched here earlier in March. You can easily tell the two apart by looking at their rear ends, with the T1 lacking the T2’s spare wheel housing mounted on a side-hinged tailgate – it gets an upward-swinging powered tailgate instead.

When looking from the front, the T1 identifies itself by its ‘Storm Eye’ headlamps, which features pairs of lit dashes extending out from the central LED projector. The bumper is also less expressive when compared to the T2’s multi-structured look, while other identifiers include the absence of mounting points on the bonnet of the T1 and taillights that don’t go up the corners.

If you’re curious about dimensions, the T1 at 4,705 mm long and 1,967 mm wide is 80 mm shorter in overall length and 39 mm narrower than the T2. Both share the same wheelbase of 2,800 mm. Without counting the T2’s spare wheel housing, the T1 is about 100 mm longer. For a comparison with a non-Jetour model, the T1 is larger than the Honda CR-V (4,619 mm long, 1,866 mm wide, 2,701 mm wheelbase).

The similar-but-not-quite approach extends to the inside, with the T1 mimicking the T2 by having a large central infotainment touchscreen measuring that sits above oblong air vents. Touchpoints like the steering wheel and chunky gear selector are of the same design as well.

As for differences, the T1’s corner air vents sport dual chrome elements instead of the single, chunky look in the T2. There’s also the matter of grab handles, which the T1 only gets one ahead of the front passenger and on the B-pillars.

Jetour T1 2.0L TGDi XWD (left), 1.5L TGDi 2WD (right)

On the other hand, the T2 has grab handles on both A- and B-pillars as well as on either side of the wireless charging pad/stowage area. The T1’s centre console has more decorative trim compared to the T2’s lined pieces.

We’re getting the T1 as a locally-assembled (CKD) model in two variants, each with its own powertrain configuration. The range starts with the 1.5L TGDi 2WD that has a retail price (without on-the-road costs and insurance) of RM129,800 and features a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 170 PS (168 hp or 125 kW) and 270 Nm of torque.

This is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels, and this setup has a rated fuel consumption of 6.8 l/100 km. For more power, you’ll need to step up to the 2.0L TGDi XWD that sells for RM146,800, or RM17,000 more than the base variant.

Jetour T1 2.0L TGDi XWD (left), 1.5L TGDi 2WD (right)

Going with the range-topper nets out a larger-displacement 2.0 litre turbo inline-four petrol engine with 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) and 375 Nm – fuel consumption is listed as 7.6 l/100km. The 7DCT is used for this engine too but you get all-wheel drive instead of FWD, which also sees the number of drive modes increase to seven instead of three (Normal, Eco, Sport), four of which are meant to tackle unpaved terrain (Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock). The wading depth is 600 mm and the 2.0T variant comes with a crawl control mode.

We should point out estimated pricing prior to today’s launch was RM153,800 for the 2.0L TGDi XWD and RM143,800 for the 1.5L TGDi 2WD, so the actual pricing announced today is quite a surprise. Launch promotions are common these days, and this is also the case with the T1. The first 2,000 early birds will enjoy a RM2,000 launch rebate that brings the prices down to RM127,800 and RM144,800 respectively – favourable financing rates are also offered.

In terms of equipment, the base variant comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a powered tailgate, leatherette seat upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch infotainment toucshcreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an eight-speaker sound system, single-colour ambient lighting, a 50-watt wireless charging pad, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a panoramic view monitor and Level 2 ADAS suite (contributes to a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating).

ADAS functions are shared across both variants and include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, integrated cruise assist, lane departure warning and prevention, front departure alert, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, door opening warning and auto high beam.

The 2.0L TGDi XWD builds upon this by having 19-inch alloys, welcome puddle lamps, a panoramic sunroof, memory and welcome functions for the powered driver’s seat, a powered front passenger seat with built-in leg rest, a larger 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, multi-colour ambient lighting and Sony-branded nine-speaker sound system.

The T1 is available with Khaki White, Sand Gold, Aviation Silver and Carbon Black exterior paint finishes, although the interior can only be had in black with orange accents. Like the T2, you get five times free service (labour and parts) on top of the standard seven-year/150,000-km vehicle warranty and 10-year/1,000,000-km powertrain warranty.

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GALLERY: 2026 Jetour T1 2.0 TGDi XWD

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GALLERY: 2026 Jetour T1 1.5 TGDi 2WD

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GALLERY: 2026 Jetour T1 2.0 TGDi XWD at KLIMS 2026

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GALLERY: 2026 Jetour T1 1.5 TGDi 2WD at KLIMS 2026

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GALLERY: 2026 Jetour T1 official images

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