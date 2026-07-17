Jetour T1 launching in Malaysia July 22 – T2’s more urban sibling, 1.5T 2WD/2.0T XWD, sub-RM130k final?

In Cars, Jetour, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 17 2026 12:42 pm

Go to Jetour Auto Malaysia’s Facebook page and you’ll see this, along with the caption “You’ve seen it. Some have already booked it. But one final detail everyone wants to know is almost here. Any guesses? 22 July. Stay tuned!”

The Jetour T1 made its Malaysian debut, opened its order books and announced estimated prices (RM143,800 1.5T 2WD, RM153,800 2.0T XWD) at April’s Penang Autoshow before turning up in Malaysian spec at KLIMS last month. All that’s left is to launch the thing with the final prices.

What it is, is a less rugged-looking (or more urban-flavoured, if you will) and slightly smaller version of the T2, which has been doing pretty well for what it is (and a PHEV version is coming!). Like the T2, the T1 should be locally assembled (CKD) at Berjaya Assembly’s Tampoi plant.

The T1’s estimated prices already duck under the T2’s RM156k (with RM2k rebate) final price, which was a shocking RM21k lower than estimated, so we’re expecting a fantabulous final price for the T1 – is a sub-RM130k starting price too much to ask for? Learn more about the five-star ASEAN NCAP SUV here.

Jetour T1 2.0 TGDi XWD at KLIMS 2026

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Jetour T1 1.5 TGDi 2WD at KLIMS 2026

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