Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV open for booking in Malaysia – 1.5T, 2 motors, 3-speed DHT, 1,200 km, RM169k est

In Cars, Jetour, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / June 11 2026 4:35 pm

Jetour has announced the start of order-taking for its first hybrid – the Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV – at an estimated price of RM168,888. Yup, the popular RM155,669 T2 (RM2,000 early-bird rebate included) can soon be had as a plug-in hybrid in Malaysia.

Thanks to a 1.5 litre turbo direct-injected engine, two electric motors and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), the Jetour T2 i-DM has 360 PS and 610 Nm at its disposal (T2 ICE: 245 PS/375 Nm). EV-only and combined ranges are claimed to be over 100 km and 1,200 km respectively (cycle unspecified but likely NEDC).

Jetour Malaysia says the car will come with Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, a panoramic view monitoring system and “a comprehensive ownership and warranty package.” For context, the T2 ICE comes with a seven-year/150,000-km vehicle warranty, a 10-year/one-million-km powertrain warranty and five times’ free service (parts and labour).

No other specs have been officially released so far, but we can look at South Africa, where the right-hand drive PHEV gets 20-inch alloys, 255/55 tyres, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch instrument panel, 12 Sony speakers, a 540 camera, wireless charging, faux-leather upholstery, powered front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass sunroof and a powered tailgate, according to Cars.co.za. Excited?

Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV at KLIMS 2026

Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV official images

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.