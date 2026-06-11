Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV open for booking in Malaysia – 1.5T, 2 motors, 3-speed DHT, 1,200 km, RM169k est

Jetour has announced the start of order-taking for its first hybrid – the Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV – at an estimated price of RM168,888. Yup, the popular RM155,669 T2 (RM2,000 early-bird rebate included) can soon be had as a plug-in hybrid in Malaysia.
Thanks to a 1.5 litre turbo direct-injected engine, two electric motors and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), the Jetour T2 i-DM has 360 PS and 610 Nm at its disposal (T2 ICE: 245 PS/375 Nm). EV-only and combined ranges are claimed to be over 100 km and 1,200 km respectively (cycle unspecified but likely NEDC).
Jetour Malaysia says the car will come with Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, a panoramic view monitoring system and “a comprehensive ownership and warranty package.” For context, the T2 ICE comes with a seven-year/150,000-km vehicle warranty, a 10-year/one-million-km powertrain warranty and five times’ free service (parts and labour).
No other specs have been officially released so far, but we can look at South Africa, where the right-hand drive PHEV gets 20-inch alloys, 255/55 tyres, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch instrument panel, 12 Sony speakers, a 540 camera, wireless charging, faux-leather upholstery, powered front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass sunroof and a powered tailgate, according to Cars.co.za. Excited?
Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV at KLIMS 2026
Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV official images
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Comments
Damn, it’s now arrive but I haven’t get enough d/p… next year I buy before Raya! Hopefully waiting period not long
thumbs up – pay RM168k for 2.0 MAzda CX5 kosong spec, which is so slow it will be smoked by proton saga.
thumbs down – pay RM168k for this magnificent commie SUV with 350hp , hybrid fuel saving, and lots of features.
There is a reason responsible car manufacturers don’t offer anything under the sky in a product. It’s all related to reliability and maintainability. We had vehicles which can traverse in water and rough terrain since WW2, primarily used by the military, but require strict and frequent maintenance. The reason all these are never offered in a civilian vehicle is due to maintainability. However, CCP just throws in everything with endless promises. I am not saying this is a complete scam, but it’s equally a junk as the continentals and bound to break pretty soon.
In baru betul… right engine (1.5 turbo) for the body weight ratio… Not like P1 PHEV with 1.5NA engine.
this costs a lot more . why are you comparing a RM120k emas7 hybrid to a 160k car .
OMG.. Jetour has answered what I asked for..
2 thumbs up…
Isit going to problematic like ICE counterpart? Where the engine / drivetrain is sluggish and jerking at low gear. Other than that is a handsome car.
Nice. But thought we will get version with IDM PHEV AWD with 600/610 hp, 910 NM version and newer steering wheels. If this version be being in, 180k-190k still a good price.