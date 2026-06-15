Jetour T2 buyer’s guide in Malaysia – everything you need to know about the RM157k boxy SUV

In Buyer's Guide, Cars, Jetour / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 15 2026 9:00 am

If you’ve been shopping for an SUV with a bit of attitude, you’ve probably noticed the boxes are back. The Land Rover Defender started it, the Ford Bronco fanned the flames, and now there’s a whole class of upright, square-jawed SUVs vying for driveway space.

In Malaysia, the most talked-about of the lot right now is the Jetour T2 – a Chery Group product that has racked up more than 4,089 bookings since order books opened, an average of around 25 a day. Clearly, Malaysians like their SUVs big and boxy.

But is it the right boxy SUV for you? Here’s our complete buyer’s guide to the Jetour T2 for the Malaysian market – the price, the spec, the safety story, the warranty, the quirks and how it stacks up against the alternatives.

How much is the Jetour T2 in Malaysia?

The Jetour T2 is priced at RM157,669 on-the-road without insurance. For early birds, there’s a RM2,000 cash rebate that brings the price down to RM155,669 OTR. Jetour originally capped the rebate at the first 3,000 registrations, but demand was strong enough that it was extended to the first 5,000 units. Once that allocation runs out, the price reverts to RM157,669.

That figure is worth dwelling on, because the T2 was previewed for the longest time at an estimated RM178,888. The final launch price came in around RM21k below that estimate, which is a big part of why the order bank filled up so quickly. At launch, this is a single, fully-loaded variant – there’s no stripped-out base model to tempt you in with a smaller number.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Malaysian T2 uses a 2.0 litre turbocharged, direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine – the same family of 2.0T motors found in the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, albeit tuned differently here. In final local specification, it makes 245 PS (180 kW) and 375 Nm of torque, the latter available from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm. (For the record, earlier preview material quoted 254 PS/390 Nm; the launched car is rated at 245 PS/375 Nm.)

Drive goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Jetour badges the all-wheel-drive system “XWD,” and there are seven drive modes selected via a rotary dial – Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Rock, Sand and X-Mode.

Despite the rugged styling, it’s worth being clear-eyed about what the T2 is underneath. This is a unibody (monocoque) SUV, not a body-on-frame 4×4 like the GWM Tank 300. It rides on conventional steel suspension rather than air springs, and while it’s offered in front-wheel-drive form in some markets, Malaysia gets AWD only. Wading depth is a respectable 700 mm.

Claimed fuel consumption is 7.9 litres per 100 km (around 12.7 km/l), which is enough to earn the T2 energy-efficient vehicle (EEV) status for its weight class. Kerb weight is 1,880 kg.

How big is it?

The T2 measures 4,785 mm long, 2,006 mm wide and 1,870 mm tall, riding on a 2,800 mm wheelbase. To put that in context, it’s longer than a Honda CR-V and only a touch shorter than a seven-seat Hyundai Santa Fe – this is a properly sized machine that fills its parking bay.

Inside, though, it’s a strict five-seater; there’s no seven-seat option. The side-hinged tailgate (with electric suction closing) swings open to reveal 580 litres of boot space, expanding to 1,494 litres with the rear seats folded. The “spare wheel” mounted on the tailgate is actually an external storage backpack, and there’s a space-saver spare tyre stowed within it.

What equipment do you get?

Because there’s just one variant, the kit list is generous and there’s no need to agonise over options. Highlights include:

– 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch central touchscreen

– Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

– 12-speaker Sony sound system

– 360-degree camera with an under-car view

– 19-inch alloy wheels shod in 255/60R19 Giti all-terrain tyres

– Powered and ventilated front seats with memory and welcome function

– Dual-zone automatic air-conditioning

– Faux leather upholstery and ambient lighting

– 50-watt wireless phone charger

– Integrated dashcam

– Panoramic glass roof

Jetour also claims best-in-class NVH, helped by double-glazed front windows. The cabin is finished in full black regardless of exterior colour, including the headlining.

Two things to note on the omissions front: the rear-view mirror is a conventional manual item rather than a digital camera-based unit, and Malaysian cars get regular headrests rather than the winged headrests seen on some preview vehicles.

Is the Jetour T2 safe?

Yes – and this is one of the T2’s strongest cards. It earned a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating with an overall score of 86.5 points, breaking down to 37.17 out of 40 for adult occupant protection, 15.94 out of 20 for child occupants, 17.14 out of 20 for safety assist and 16.25 out of 20 for motorcyclist safety. (The test was conducted under the outgoing 2021-2025 protocol.)

Crucially, the T2 marks Jetour Malaysia’s debut of Level 2 ADAS – earlier Jetour models sold here didn’t have it. The suite includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, an “intelligent dodging” system, blind spot monitoring, rear collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and auto high beam.

On the passive side, there are six airbags, seatbelt reminders for all occupants, rear seat occupant detection, child presence detection, pedestrian protection and ISOFIX mounts.

Colours and warranty

Three exterior colours are offered: Khaki White, Aviation Silver and Hero Black – the last being the hero colour, as the name suggests.

The ownership package is a genuine highlight. Every T2 comes with a seven-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, a 10-year/1,000,000 km powertrain warranty and five times’ free service covering both parts and labour. The T2 is assembled locally (CKD) at the Berjaya Assembly plant in Tampoi, Johor.

What about the PHEV?

If pump visits aren’t your thing, a plug-in hybrid is on the way. The Jetour T2 i-DM is already open for booking at an estimated RM168,888, and it’s a serious step up in performance: a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine paired with two electric motors and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), for a combined 360 PS and 610 Nm.

Jetour quotes more than 100 km of pure-electric range and a combined range of over 1,200 km (cycle unspecified, but likely NEDC). It’s set to come with Level 2 ADAS, six airbags and a panoramic-view camera system. If your annual mileage is high or you simply want the extra shove, it may be worth waiting to compare the two before signing.

How does it compare to rivals?

On paper, the T2’s obvious target is the GWM Tank 300, which dominates the conversation in this segment. But the two are quite different propositions. The Tank 300 is a body-on-frame, fully-imported (CBU) machine that costs around RM250k – far more hardcore, and far more expensive. The T2, at roughly RM157k and unibody, is the more lifestyle-oriented, road-biased choice, and it’s priced much closer to something like the Jaecoo J7 than to the GWM.

It also faces newer boxy contenders such as the iCaur 03 and iCaur V23. The T2’s pitch within that field is value-for-money kit, that five-star safety result, a strong warranty and the reassurance of a brand that sells some 15,000 T2s a month in China – enough to lead the boxy-SUV segment there. There’s also plenty of aftermarket and modding potential for those who want to personalise the look.

So, should you buy one?

The Jetour T2 makes a lot of sense if you want Defender-style presence without Defender-level money, value the long warranty and full ADAS suite, and don’t actually need a hardcore body-on-frame off-roader or a third row of seats. The single, well-equipped variant takes the guesswork out of speccing, and the launch pricing undercut expectations significantly.

The caveats are the things enthusiasts will already know to check: it’s a unibody on conventional suspension rather than a true ladder-frame 4×4, it’s a five-seater only, and being a relatively new brand here, you’ll want to be comfortable with Jetour’s growing dealer and service network.

If those don’t bother you – and the booking numbers suggest they don’t bother most – the T2 is one of the most compelling boxy-SUV buys on the Malaysian market right now. And if you can hold out, the upcoming i-DM PHEV is worth a look before you commit.

GALLERY: Jetour T2



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GALLERY: Jetour T2 PHEV



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