2026 Jetour T1 shown at KLIMS in Malaysian spec – 1.5T 2WD and 2.0T XWD; from RM144k to RM154k est

by Mick Chan / June 15 2026 1:22 pm

The Jetour T1 is being shown at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in local Malaysian market specification, at the ongoing 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS 2026) that takes place until June 21, 2026.

Photographed here are the two local variants that will be available; the 2.0L TGDi XWD variant with all-wheel-drive, which is priced at an estimated RM153,800, as well as the 1.5L TGDi 2WD that is RM10k less at RM143,800. Measuring 4,705 mm long and 1,967 mm wide with a 2,800 mm wheelbase, the T1 is 80 mm shorter and 39 mm narrower than the T2.

The T1 line-up begins with the 1.5L TGDi 2WD that features a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine that sends drive to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 2.0L TGDi XWD is powered a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine that outputs 245 PS and 375 Nm, driving all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Exterior equipment on the T1 includes full LED headlamps and tail lamps, a panoramic sunroof, and the 2.0 litre variant in particular gains “7+X” drive modes. Rolling stock is a set of 19-inch alloy wheels shod in 235/60R19 tyres which are regular road tyres, rather than the all-terrain examples used on the T2.

Inside, the 2.0L XWD receives leatherette seat upholstery in black, power-adjustable driver and front passenger seats, a powered tailgate, a 15.6-inch infotainment screen with voice assistant, Sony-branded nine-speaker audio, and a panoramic view monitoring camera system.

Safety equipment in the Jetour T1 include Level 2 ADAS features, and this model has been awarded a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating, having been tested in December 2025. As tested by ASEAN NCAP, ADAS features in the T1 include AEB, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and lane keep assist.

Though yet to be mentioned, the T1 is likely to be assembled in Johor alongside its stablemate the T2, in order for this pricing to be achieved. Four exterior colours will be offered, and these are Khaki White, Aviation Silver, Sand Gold, and Carbon Black.

2026 Jetour T1 2.0 TGDi XWD at KLIMS 2026

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2026 Jetour T1 1.5 TGDi 2WD at KLIMS 2026

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