In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 9 March 2022 3:21 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has posted an updated price list for the Toyota Hilux, which came into effect at the start of this month. The new pricing structure sees all variants of the pick-up truck retail for RM3,000 more than before.

As such, the Hilux now starts at RM95,880 on-the-road without insurance for the Single Cab 2.4 MT 4×4 (previously RM92,880). Moving on to the double cab variants, the 2.4E AT 4×4 goes for RM111,880 (previously RM108,880), followed by the 2.4V AT 4×4 for RM136,880 (previously RM133,880) and the range-topping 2.8 Rogue AT 4×4 for RM149,880 (previously RM146,880).

Curiously, the 2.4G MT 4×4, which sits between the 2.4E AT 4×4 and 2.4V AT 4×4, is missing from the latest price list. The variant retailed for RM111,880 previously and is still included in the Hilux’s official product brochure. Do note that sales tax is factored in as pick-up trucks are classified as commercial vehicles and are excluded from the government’s sales tax exemption.

Beyond the price revisions, the Hilux maintains the same specifications as per last November’s update, with the 2.8 Rogue being the only one with a 1G-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine rated at 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque, while the other variants feature a 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre unit making 150 PS and 400 Nm. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard for “AT” variants, while those with “MT” have a six-speed manual gearbox instead.