In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 July 2022 2:38 pm / 2 comments

Honda Malaysia has finally revealed pricing for the Honda CR-V (not the all-new one) with sales and service tax (SST) factored in. Previously, the company released a new price list following the end of SST exemption on June 30, 2022, although that didn’t come with new figures for SUV at the time.

With the new prices in place, we see that the base 2.0 2WD variant now retails at RM146,900, which is an increase of RM6,987.47 without the exemption in effect. The same goes for the turbocharged variants that come after, with both the 1.5 TC-P 2WD and 1.5 TC-P AWD now up by RM8,184.09 and RM8,489.82 respectively.

Meanwhile, the CR-V Black Edition, which is based on the 1.5 TC-P 2WD and was released last October, now sells for RM170,400, or RM8,486.01 higher than before. As before, a surcharge of RM400 applies to CR-V units specified with the Platinum White Pearl finish.

The new CR-V prices were revealed around the time the latest HR-V made its launch debut today, with the latter also seeing a price hike of up to RM5.4k without the SST exemption. If you happen to place a booking for a Honda with the SST-less price, refer to the table to find out how much you are saving when the tax holiday was in effect.