1 July 2022

The sales tax exemption for new cars ended as scheduled of yesterday, June 30, and so car companies have begun releasing new price lists factoring in SST, which is at 10% for both CBU and CKD cars. Honda Malaysia has revealed the updated price list with SST included for its model line-up on its website, although one model still hasn’t had its new price announced – this is for the CR-V.

The price increase for the Honda lineup in Malaysia ranges from RM2k to RM10k. Let’s start with the City sedan. The 1.5 S now costs RM3,409 (or 4.59%) more than without SST, and goes as high as RM4,388 for the 1.5 V Sensing (now RM94,600). That’s more than the increase for the 1.5 e:HEV RS hybrid, which adds on RM2,850 to bring its OTR price to RM108,800.

There’s less of a price jump for the City Hatchback, with the 1.5 S variant adding on RM2,930 to its OTR price, while the 1.5 V Sensing now costs RM3,891 more, bringing its price to RM95,600. Meanwhile, the five-door version of the e:HEV RS hybrid now costs RM2,017 more, at RM109,800.

Click to enlarge.

Prices for the two BR-V variants have now increased by RM3,974 for the 1.5 E and RM4,280 for the 1.5 V. As you’d expect, the biggest increase seen is with the Accord. The 1.5 TC is now priced at RM187,400 (up by RM9,197) while the 1.5 TC-P goes for RM197,400 (up by RM10,010). These are a bit higher than that listed for the car – specified with a White Orchid Pearl exterior – in 2020 pre-SST exemption.

As for the Civic, the increase ranges from RM5,065 for the 1.5 E (now RM130,700) to RM6,350 for the 1.5 RS (now RM150,700). While Civic prices have jumped from the RM114k to RM140k that was in place prior to the SST exemption in June 2020, it’s important to note those were for the previous-gen model – the current 11th-gen model made its Malaysian debut in January this year, and so does not have any pre-SST exemption price to compare with.

We will update this listing – and price table – to include the new CR-V pricing when it becomes available. Elsewhere, pricing for the all-new HR-V will likely only be revealed in full when the SUV is launched.