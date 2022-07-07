In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 7 July 2022 12:24 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motor (HSDM) has revised pricing for Hyundai models sold in Malaysia following the end of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption on June 30, 2022. Keep in mind that certain models have yet to receive new prices, and we’ll update this post as and when we get the latest figures.

As expected, prices have gone up, by as much as RM10,520, or 6.29% if you prefer a percentage. The Elantra in 1.6 Premium guise is now RM10,000 more without the SST exemption, retailing at RM168,888 on-the-road without insurance.

Moving on to the Santa Fe, the locally-assembled (CKD) SUV previously benefitted from 100% SST exemption. Without it, prices have gone up by RM8,000 for the two, diesel-powered, front-wheel drive variants offered, namely the 2.2D Executive SE (RM196,888) and 2.2D Executive Plus SE (RM215,888).

The smaller Kona now costs up to RM4,500 more across its four variants, with the range-topping 1.6 TGDI N-Line now selling at RM161,388. The all-electric versions of the crossover see a larger price hike, with the e-Lite and e-Plus (both have 39.2-kWh batteries) now nearly RM7k more, while the e-Max (64-kWh battery) is RM208,348 (+RM8,460).

Another electric vehicle (EV) in the line-up is the Ioniq 5, which is now up to RM10,520 costlier without the SST exemption. The Max variant (72.6-kWh battery) sees the largest increase, while the Plus and Lite (both have 58-kWh batteries) are up by RM8,520 and RM7,920 respectively.

For those who are interested in people movers, the 11-seat Grand Starex remains at RM165,888 for the Executive Plus variant as the MPV is deemed as a commercial vehicle and didn’t benefit from the SST exemption. On the other hand, the Staria did benefit during the tax holiday, retailing at RM358,888 before July 1. Now that that’s over, the Staria now costs RM7,880 at RM366,768.