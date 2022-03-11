In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 11 March 2022 10:08 am / 1 comment

When the fourth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe was launched in Malaysia, the diesel variants of the seven-seat SUV were offered in Executive and Premium variants. This has now been expanded to include two new options – the Executive SE and Executive Plus SE – the latter being what you see in this gallery post.

Priced at RM207,888 on-the-road without insurance and inclusive of the ongoing sales tax exemption (50% as the Santa Fe is a CBU model), the Executive Plus SE and the Executive SE (RM188,888) are aimed at those who prefer not having all-wheel drive. If you insist on all-paw traction, the Executive (RM190,888) and the Premium (RM209,888) are what you’ll want.

All diesel variants of the Santa Fe are powered by the same engine, which is the 2.2 litre R CRDi four-cylinder turbodiesel that serves up 193 PS at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,750 rpm. An eight-speed automatic transmission is also standard, and as mentioned earlier, the Executive and Premium are the only ones with Hyundai’s HTRAC variable all-wheel drive system – the Executive SE and Executive Plus SE are front-wheel drive only.

The Executive Plus SE is a mishmash of the Executive and Premium when it comes to equipment, with standard features from the former being automatic projector headlamps, bulb-type front fog lamps, powered side mirrors with puddle lamps and indicators, keyless entry and start, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control with ionizer, a reverse camera and cruise control.

The safety kit is identical to the Executive and they are six airbags, ESC, ABS, Downhill Brake Control, hill start assist, traction control and Vehicle Stability Management. Features like Rear Occupant Alert, blind spot monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist are still exclusive to the Premium.

Meanwhile, items that the Executive Plus SE takes from the Premium include 19-inch wheels (with 235/55 profile tyres), Nappa leather upholstery, a walk-in device on the eight-way powered front passenger seat, leather dashboard trim, deluxe cloth-lined pillars, sun visors and headliner (these are also available in suede with the Premium), a seven-inch Supervision TFT LCD instrument cluster display and a powered tailgate.

However, the Executive Plus SE does come with its own unique items not shared with the variants introduced during the initial launch, namely LED rear combination taillights, a 10-way powered driver’s seat, paddle shifters and a panoramic sunroof.

While the Executive SE isn’t featured in this post, here’s a brief rundown. This particular variant keeps the Executive’s 18-inch wheels (with 235/60 profile tyres), manual front passenger seat, standard cloth interior trim, standard dashboard trim and a 3.5-inch TFT LCD multi-info display. It does share the 10-way powered driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof and paddle shifters with the Executive Plus SE though.

As it stands, there are now six of the Santa Fe that you can buy, with four being diesel-powered, while the petrol options remain unchanged at two – the Executive and Premium. Which variant do you think suits you best?