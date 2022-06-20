It’s confirmed – the SST exemption for passenger cars in Malaysia will end as scheduled on June 30, 2022. However, the silver lining is that the government has taken into consideration the severe stock issues currently faced by the automotive industry and has allowed the SST exemption to apply for any car booked before the deadline as long as it is registered before 31 March 2023.
UPDATE: We have reached out to some dealers and principals to ask what constitutes a booking, and have added the definition in the story, below.
Thanks to the combined after effects of the pandemic, war and chip shortages, there are many cars with waiting lists of a few months in Malaysia. This will mean someone who booked a car way back in January this year but has yet to receive delivery of the car will still be able to enjoy SST exemption as long as the stock arrives and is registered before the March 31, 2023 deadline. According to MOF, there are currently a total of 264,000 undelivered bookings so far – that’s a lot!
For cars launched from July 2022 onwards though, no luck! Do pre-launch bookings qualify as long as it is before the June 30, 2022 deadline? What exactly defines a booking that qualifies for the exemption? We managed to find out what constitutes a “booking” in the eyes of car companies – while this is not exhaustive, it should be representative of how things work for the most.
For Perodua, a booking refers to a RM100 deposit and details from a copy of your myKad. The dealer we reached out to said that, based on the wording of the press release, as long as the name is in the Perodua system by June 30, the buyer is entitled to the exemption.
For Honda, the company’s definition of a booking is a deposit not more than 1% of the vehicle price, and that it needs to be entered into the system before it is considered as such. There is no long lead time for this, which means if a buyer comes in to book a vehicle the booking can be entered into the system at that point.
There’s a lot more that needs to be asked, and answered with regards to the entire process, and we understand that car companies are in the midst of requesting further clarity on the matter with the ministry. We will update on this when details become known.
The SST exemption was first announced in June 5, 2020 as part of the Penjana stimulus package to mitigate the effects of the first movement control order, which took place from March that year. Originally scheduled to end on December 31 that year, the SST exemption was extended at the last moment to June 30, 2021, and then again to December 31, 2021. A third extension, which is the current one, was announced during the tabling of Budget 2022.
“This will mean someone who booked a car in January but have yet to receive delivery of the car will still be able to enjoy SST exemption as long as the stock arrives and is registered before the 31 March 2023 deadline.”
How sure are you of the above statement?
You pay SST at the same time as you pay Excise Duty, which is after the vehicle is produced. If the vehicle is produced after 30th June, it will be subjected to SST.
When you booked the car does not matter.
Okay, you go tell Tengku Zafrul lah, he is the one who said so in his letter from MOF.
Dear Paul, why are you so defensive? The guy is asking a legitimate question. It’s not a good look when the owner of the website ‘scolds’ a visitor who is just asking a question. How would you feel if you walked into a shop and the owner scolds you when you ask a question? It’s the same thing.
And as a person who is suppose to be a automotive journalist, isn’t it your job to ask questions?
text cannot convey tone, nobody is scolding anyone.
i was pointing out that the answer is literally there in the press release.
Buy used or refurbish the existing cars…why must buy new?
start booking at every dealership and then flip the car early next year…good business. on a serious note,the announcement today should be not sst extension. period.
on June 30, announce those that booked still can enjoy sst if registred by march 2023. macam ni baru cantik ma. fair to everyone and no hanky panky for next 10 days
If it really is based on booking date, there will be hanky panky until March next year. How on earth do you verify when the booking was made? Dates can be altered. It’s not like all bookings go thru Kastam or MOF.
flip? when was the last time you actually make some money out of flipping 6 figure cars?
Book before June30, 2022,
Meaning loan approval also obtained?
as long as it is registered before 31 March 2023, nice.
Same things should apply to 10/15 years scrap.
Ppl should be given time, at least 10 years ahead for existing aged Car.
Finally, we might reach 10/15 years scrap by 2035/2040.
Then we might achieve the Carbon-Neutral by 2050.
https://paultan.org/2021/09/28/rmk-12-malaysia-to-be-carbon-neutral-by-2050-cleaner-electricity-to-replace-coal-fired-power-plants/
Tax holiday or not, traffic jams will just keep getting worse. It’s the increase in number of drivers, not sales of new cars. If cannot afford Civic, can buy Myvi. If cannot afford Myvi, can buy used car. Options are endless.
At least not to make heavy traffic jams like tax holiday
And what do you think those who already bought their cars, dump them? Got car but don’t use and take MRT? Traffic jam has no correlation with tax holiday.
People cannot brain your statement. I agree with u, 1 driver only can drive 1 vehicles at a time.How many cars they have at their home, it doesnt really matter for traffic jams, unless he parked all along the road that disturb traffic flow.
If that’s the case, why have it in the first place? You mean our MOF set up the exemption to have more cars to cause traffic jams on the road and now decide not to? What you said does not make sense.
Fair deal for those who have already book before 30th June 2022, well done!! :)
Finally a good decision from the government. Im still waiting for my 1st car which is only Axia at 6mth now already. This is our only chance to get affordable car wthout the extra SST to be paid. Hopefully the manufacturer can still fulfil before the registration deadline.
the extra paperwork to track this will surely cause a backlog in car registration. some people may just decide to pay sst to skip queue.
Yes, looks like its going to belike this…
Scenario 1
1. Vehicle produced
2. Pay excise duty and SST
3. Register and deliver car
4. Claim back SST
I wonder how many months will it take to get the money back. Small dealerships will suffer.
Scenario 2
1. Vehicle produced
2. Pay excise duty and submit for SST exemption
3. Register and deliver car
This is the best way. But again, I wonder how long will the exemption process take… Customers may have to wait weeks after the car is produced…
Based on that 1 piece of A4 sized statement, I doub’t they’ve got it figured.
Luckily my car is still new and no need to buy car for the next 5 – 7 years.
That’s the way and more fair for those who can’t get the car before 30th June 2022 as book during tax exemption
This car based tax should stop forever. Malaysia should be free from GST, SST, Excise duty itu ini, and stop the unlimited fuel subsidy at the same time.
This will introduce more model, investor, EV kilang, Technology into Malaysia.
Stopping sales tax alone will provide some income for the country, but it won’t be sustainable.
U turn again, 2 to 3 days b4 the end of June, MOF may xtend the SST exemption to August for Hari Kebangsaan.