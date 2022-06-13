In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 June 2022 3:15 pm / 2 comments

The Hyundai Grand Starex has been given a minor update. The big 11-seater MPV now comes with a new Moonlight (dark blue) exterior colour, a bodykit (simpler design compared to the previous kit) and new items such as ‘crystal’ tail lamps and a rear spoiler with stop lamp.

Available in two variants – Executive Plus and Executive Plus with Telematics – the Starex is powered by the familiar 2.5L diesel engine with 170 PS and 441 Nm of torque. The CRDi VGT unit is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission with Shiftronic, with power going to the rear wheels.

The Executive Plus is priced at RM163,888 with sales tax exemption, without insurance. The Executive Plus with Telematics goes for a RM2,000 premium at RM165,888. The telematics system comes with six services namely Automatic Accident Detection, Emergency Assistance, Breakdown Assistance, Service Assist, Connected Security Features (via mobile app) and Stolen Vehicle Tracking.

“The Grand Starex is one of our best-selling models after the Kona and Elantra because of its size, performance and affordable pricing. With limited units left, those who have been eyeing the Grand Starex should place a booking soon,” said Low Yuan Lung, MD Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors. He added that the model is popular among businesses and big families.

The other features that HSDM highlights are “swivel seats on the second row, a suite of safety features and an overhead display monitor”. The warranty is for five years or 300,000 km.

The Grand Starex has continued to be sold here despite the emergence of the Staria Premium, which is more luxurious and also significantly more expensive. HSDM rightly says that both big MPVs are in different segments, but with “limited units left”, this might be the end of the line for the long-serving Starex.