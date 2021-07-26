In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 July 2021 4:37 pm / 2 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has announced a slight update for the Hyundai Grand Starex, which now comes with a telematics system as standard. This is applicable for units registered from May 1, 2021 onwards, although existing owners can also have the system retrofitted for a fee (more on that later).

The new telematics system comes with several services, including eCall with automatic accident detection. With this, owners can press an SOS button mounted on the map console to manually request for assistance from HSDM’s secure operation centre (SOC), be it an ambulance, the police or tow truck.

In the event an impact is detected, a crash alert will automatically be activated without having to press the SOS button. The SOC will then contact the vehicle owner, and if there’s no response, emergency services will be dispatched automatically based on the location obtained from the vehicle’s tracking device.

Another service called bCall can be requested as well, which will dispatch a team to the location of a breakdown when activated. Owners will also have access to a dedicated mobile app that allows them to identify the location of their vehicles, while also being able to activate the alarm, report a missing vehicle, make other non-emergency reports and enquiries as well as recording trips made by the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a service assist feature makes vehicle maintenance more convenient, as the system tracks a vehicle’s mileage and an authorised Hyundai service centre can help to schedule a service appointment with the owner when required. A concierge service also provides reminders for insurance and road tax renewals.

The services that come with the telematics system are complimentary for the first three years after the vehicle is delivered, but after that period, owners can choose to renew their subscription for RM380 per year. As mentioned at the start, a retrofit is possible for existing owners, and the cost of that is RM1,998.

The Grand Starex in Malaysia comes in two variants – Executive Plus and Executive Prime – with both being powered by a 2.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 170 PS and 441 Nm of torque – drive goes to the rear via a five-speed automatic transmission.

Price-wise, the Executive Plus retails for RM165,888 on the-road without insurance, which is RM2,000 more than the launch price we got last May. No change for the higher-spec Executive Prime, as it continues to be priced at RM173,888. The MPV is deemed as a commercial vehicle – like pick-up trucks – and doesn’t benefit from the ongoing SST exemption.

GALLERY: 2020 Hyundai Grand Starex (Malaysia market)