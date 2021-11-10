In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 November 2021 2:28 pm / 0 comments

The new Hyundai Staria Premium is not a replacement for the Grand Starex in Malaysia, and the latter will continue to be sold alongside the RM360k spaceship. Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) says that it has no plans to introduce the 11-seat version of the Staria here.

This means that the Grand Starex will remain as HSDM’s sole 11-seat MPV in our market. Clearly, both Hyundai MPVs are in different price brackets and target a different crowd. “The Staria Premium is Hyundai’s first luxurious MPV at par with premium Japanese MPVs, and it sits in a category that is a notch higher from the Grand Starex,” HSDM said in a statement. The Japanese MPVs referenced are of course the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire.

The long-serving Grand Starex is powered by a 170 PS/441 Nm 2.5 litre turbodiesel engine mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. The MPV features swivel seats on the second row, an overhead display monitor and a recently-added telematics system, among other features. The Executive Plus is priced at RM165,888, while the Executive Prime sets you back RM173,888.

The just-launched Staria is something else altogether. There’s nothing in the design that’s conventional, from the shape of it to the LED lighting. At 5,253 mm long, 1,997 mm wide and 1,990 mm tall, it is 103 mm longer, 77 mm wider and 55 mm taller than the Grand Starex, which as you know, is no small box. The Staria’s 3,273 mm wheelbase is 73 mm longer, too.

Notable equipment on the seven-seater Staria Premium include smart power sliding doors (auto open/close based on proximity, no button press required, also applicable to tailgate), two individual Premium Relaxation Seats with a business class-style one-touch relaxation mode, 10.25-inch digital meter panel, 8.0-inch head unit with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system. The full Hyundai SmartSense ADAS suite is present as well.

Made to order directly from South Korea (dark chrome or brass chrome exterior trim, four interior Nappa leather colours to choose from), the Staria is priced from RM358,888 on-the-road excluding insurance, with SST exemption. This price comes with a two-year or 50,000 km warranty. If you want the five-year/300,000 km warranty plus three-year/50,000 km free service package, it’s RM368,888. There’s also a RM20k option pack that includes a roof mounted screen for rear passengers, retractable side steps and 3M window tint. The max price is RM388,888. More here.

