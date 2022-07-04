In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 July 2022 4:24 pm / 0 comments

With the sales and service (SST) tax exemption over, Lexus Malaysia has released a new price list of all the models it currently sells here.

The variant that sees the highest price increase is the LS 500 Executive with the Kiriko Cut Glass ornamentation trim package, which now retails at RM1.358 million, or RM53,232 more than before. Meanwhile, the LS 500 Luxury is now RM39,371 more at RM1,023,629.

The other sedan in the model range, the ES, is now up to RM19,977.50 costlier without the SST exemption. Lexus models, which are fully imported (CBU), previously benefitted from a 50% SST reduction during the tax holiday.

As for SUVs and crossovers, the UX range is now up to RM14,942 more than before. The compact premium crossover originally launched in three variants, but there’s now just two offered (UX 200 Urban and UX 200 Luxury), with the UX 200 F Sport being dropped.

Moving on, the second-generation NX was launched with SST-inclusive pricing, which is RM370,888 for the NX 250 Luxury and RM389,888 for the NX 350 F Sport. The larger RX is now up to RM45,701 more without the SST exemption, now starting from RM429,888, while the LX is currently without pricing for now.

The only two-door Lexus model, the LC, is now up to RM47,185 costlier, with the coupe version costing RM1.25 million, while the convertible is RM1.35 million. The LM MPV also sees an increase over just over RM40k, hitting RM1.148 million for the sole four-seat LM 350 variant.