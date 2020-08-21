In Car Reviews, Cars, Lexus, Video Reviews, Videos / By Hafriz Shah / 21 August 2020 7:36 pm / 0 comments

The Lexus UX may not be the obvious choice when you’re looking for a compact premium crossover, but should you consider it over a Mercedes-Benz GLA or a BMW X1? Yes, yes you should, because this is easily one of the most surprising cars I’ve ever driven.

At first glance the UX may appear underpowered (2.0 NA plus CVT), too small and quirky against very established players in the same class. It may well be all of those things to varying degrees, but that doesn’t stop it from being a brilliant car. More than the sum of its parts, the UX is a prime example that you can’t judge a car based on its spec sheet alone.

Watch this video to find out how I was very pleasantly surprised by the Lexus UX, even despite its fair share of shortcomings (Remote Touch Interface(!), tiny rear seats and boot). Do you agree with my verdict? Discuss in the comments section below.