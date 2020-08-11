The F48 BMW X1 LCI range in Malaysia currently consists of two variants – the entry-level sDrive18i and the sDrive20i M Sport. In terms of pricing, the two are not too far apart, with a difference of about RM17,000 separating the two. But if you really want the X1, the sDrive20i M Sport, at RM225k (with sales tax waived) is the one to spring for.
First off, it’s powered by the larger B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 192 PS and 280 Nm of torque. This is clearly a step above the sDrive18i’s B38 1.5 litre three-cylinder engine, which puts a mere 140 PS and 220 Nm. Both cars get a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to the front wheels, but the 2.0L is much quicker, requiring just 7.6 seconds to do the 0-100 km/h sprint compared to the 1.5L’s time of 9.6 seconds.
Performance aside, the sDrive20i also gets the nicer M Sport treatment, featuring blacked out window surrounds, roof rails, grille slats, and anthracite headliner as well. The M Sport suspension lowers the car and offers slightly better handling characteristics, and the dual-tone 18-inch wheels and twin exhaust exits help round things off nicely.
Niceties include the 8.8-inch touchscreen head unit with BMW iDrive Operating System 6.0, dual-zone automatic climate control, passive cruise control, handsfree powered tailgate, Parking Assistant, and a reverse camera. At the time of review, the sDrive20i doesn’t feature autonomous emergency braking (AEB), but BMW Malaysia said AEB will gradually become a standard feature across its model range.
Comments
lolzz RAV4 price is same like BMW,,good luck for yr sale
Who’s gonna plonk down money for the non AEB version? Better wait for fire sales or top up for when the updated version arrives.