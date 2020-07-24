In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 24 July 2020 5:37 pm / 3 comments

At the launch of the new F40 BMW 1 Series and F48 X1 sDrive18i, BMW Malaysia revealed that it is currently in the midst of adding autonomous emergency braking (AEB) as standard equipment to more models in its line-up moving forward.

We’ve already seen this plan being put into action not too long ago, as the G20 3 Series range was given an update back in April. The revision sees both the base 320i Sport and 330i M Sport benefitting from the Driving Assistant package, which includes front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning, rear cross traffic warning and rear collision prevention as well as speed limit info with manual speed limit assist.

More recently (just today, actually), the new 1 Series and X1 variant both come with the suite of safety and driver assistance systems, but just what other models in BMW Malaysia’s line-up gets the Driving Assistant package? Going through the numerous spec sheets available, we can now bring you an answer, and we’ll go model by model to make things easier to digest.

As mentioned earlier, the 1 Series in its M135i xDrive guise, along with the whole 3 Series range, already comes with the Driving Assistant Package, so up next is the G30 5 Series. Over here, the 5er comes in three variants – 520i Luxury, 530e M Sport and 530i M Sport – but only the last two come with the suite of systems, with the base variant missing out on it.

Going up the number chart, the G32 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in a sole 630i M Sport option, which gets the Driving Assistant package. Meanwhile, BMW’s flagship sedan, the G12 7 Series LCI, gets a more advanced Driving Assistant Professional suite in the 740Le xDrive Design Pure Excellence, with additional features like active cruise control, Lane Change Assistant and rear AEB. The newer 8 Series Gran Coupe (840i M Sport) also comes with the higher-tier suite.

Moving on to the company’s Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) offerings, the aforementioned X1 LCI only gets Driving Assistant in the newer sDrive18i variant and not the sDrive20i M Sport. Of course, given that the latter was introduced much earlier in the year, we expect the more expensive variant to be given an update in due time.

Going up to the sportier F39 X2, both the regular sDrive20i M Sport and M35i do not come with the Driving Assistant package. Once again, both versions arrived quite some time ago – March 2018 and July 2019 respectively – so following BMW Malaysia’s plan, an update could be in order. The same can also be said of the G01 X3, which comes in xDrive30i Luxury (April 2018) and xDrive30i M Sport (September 2019) variants.

The G02 X4 is another beneficiary of BMW’s initiative, as the xDrive30i M Sport received AEB the same as time as the 3 Series. The larger G05 X5 (xDrive45e) also comes with the system by default, while the G06 X6 (xDrive40i M Sport) and seven-seat G07 X7 (xDrive40i Design Pure Excellence) both mimic the 7 Series with their standard Driving Assistant Professional package.

Focusing on specialty models, only the F90 M5 gets Driving Assistant in the BMW M range, with the F82 M4 Coupe and F87 M2 Competition being offered without it. This is not the case for the BMW i cars, as the i3s, i8 Coupe and i8 Roadster all come with the range of safety systems.

All in all, it’s safe to say that almost the entire BMW range has AEB as standard equipment – we count just eight variants without it. Even so, models or variants without the safety system were mainly introduced pre-2020, so there’s a possibility that they will be updated, along with certain MINI models, as per what BMW Malaysia said and has shown in the recent months.