3 June 2020

Launched in July 2019, the G12 BMW 740Le Life Cycle Impulse (or facelift, in BMW-speak) plug-in hybrid arrived with a price tag of RM594,800 on-the-road without insurance, which is identical to the pre-LCI model which meant a richer specifications list for the same money. An update spotted on a brochure with the same price effective May 18 means that the buyer now gets even more equipment for the outlay.

This brings an upgrade from the earlier Parking Assistant to Parking Assistant Plus, while the rear view camera is now augmented with Surround View for improved lines of sight from within the car. A check with BMW Malaysia revealed that the subtle revision in the equipment list took effect in late February, which meant that cars ordered from this point will have the enhanced equipment.

BMW 740Le LCI, as of May 2020. Click to enlarge

In-car infotainment remains as before, where the BMW Connected Package Professional is included along with 12.3-inch Live Cockpit Professional instrument display. Same goes for the Navigation System Professional with 10.25-inch touch display along with gesture control, as is the 16-speaker, 460-watt Harmon Kardon surround sound system, as well as the dual 10-inch rear seat monitors and seven-inch tablet.

At launch, the plug-in hybrid 740Le LCI gained two more cylinders over the pre-facelift model, the B58B30 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six supplanting the B48B20 2.0 litre turbo four-cylinder unit. Total system output stepped up to 394 PS and 600 Nm of torque from the pre-LCI’s 326 PS and 500 Nm of torque, enabling the updated car to do the 0-100 km/h run in 5.1 seconds and reach a maximum of 250 km/h.

As at launch, the 740Le offers a purely electric range of up to 46 km, and can be driven in this mode at up to 140 km/h. Claimed fuel consumption is 2.8 l/100 km based on the WLTP test cycle, while CO2 emissions are rated at 65 g/km.

