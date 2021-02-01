In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 1 February 2021 5:59 pm / 0 comments

Lexus Malaysia has announced that the order books have opened for the 2021 Lexus LS facelift. The brand’s flagship sedan will go on sale here in its LS 500 guise, in a choice of two variants. These are a LS 500 Luxury, which is priced at RM1,023,629, and a LS 500 Executive Kiriko, which goes for RM1,304,768, both on-the-road without insurance, but with the current sales tax exemption.

Both feature the same engine, in this case a Dynamic Force 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 offering 421 PS (415 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 600 Nm from 1,600 to 4,800 rpm. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels, the V35A-FTS mill is good enough to get the car from standstill to 100 km/h in just five seconds and on to an electronically-limited 250 km/h top speed.

Exterior updates for the refresh include a revised front bumper and a new triple-beam LED projector headlamp design, which incorporates a BladeScan Adaptive High Beam System (AHS), arrow-shaped DRLs and sequential indicators.

The characteristic spindle grille has also been given a rework with a dark metallic finish, and at the back, there are new rear LED combination tail lights with piano black accents. Completing the visuals are 20-inch hyper chrome metallic alloys.

As standard, the LS comes fitted with Lexus’ Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and air suspension systems, and also to be found is a drive mode system with six options – Eco, Comfort, Customise, Normal, Sport S and Sport S+.

Inside, the LS 500 Luxury’s cabin is offered in a choice of Chateau, Hazel or Black interior colour schemes. Standard features include semi-aniline leather upholstery and front 28-way power adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation and 18-way rear seats, a digital instrument cluster and a colour head-up display.

Also on are a new high-definition 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen with an in-built Lexus navigation system and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support, four-zone climate control system as well as a rear multi-operation touchscreen panel, which offers control adjustment of the seats, ventilation and powered sun shades, among others.

The Executive Kiriko, meanwhile, can be had in Black and Crimson/Black interiors. As its suffix suggests, it features a Kiriko Cut Glass ornamentation trim package, and the variant also gets extra in the way of kit.

These include 22-way rear seats with ottoman and massage functions and the inclusion of a rear cooler box. The Executive also comes with a 16-channel, 23-speaker Mark Levinson Reference surround sound system (the Luxury features an eight-channel, 12-speaker Lexus Premium Audio system) and dual 11.6-inch LCD rear seat entertainment displays.

As you’d expect, there’s no shortage of safety or in driving assistance kit, with both variants coming equipped with 12 airbags and Lexus Safety System+ as standard. Included in the mix are Pre-Collision System (PCS) with pedestrian and bicycle detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with Stop & Go Function, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), adaptive cruise control, a blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.

Ten exterior colours are available for the refreshed LS, including Iridium Silver, Sonic Iridium and Deep Blue Mica. According to Lexus Malaysia, first deliveries of the flagship sedan are scheduled to begin in May.