In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2020 6:30 pm

Lexus Malaysia has launched the new 2020 LC 500, which comes fully imported from Japan with a price tag of RM1.25 million on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty. That makes it RM310,000 more than when it was first introduced here back in July 2017, although you do get more kit, as you’ll soon find out.

The updated flagship grand tourer was first revealed globally in April this year, with the majority of revisions taking place under its beautiful skin. With the goal of enhancing the car’s comfort, safety and handling, Lexus’ engineers managed to trim unsprung weight by a total of 10 kg thanks to new aluminium lower suspension arms, a hollow anti-roll bar with a revised diameter, a new high-strength coil spring material and lighter rear wheels for the 21-inch wheels.

The car also benefits from a new rear performance damper and the control system for the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) has been revised to match the new hardware. Adding to this is the Active Cornering Assist (ASA) function – a form of torque vectoring by braking – for the stability control system, while the car’s steering systems (including rear-wheel steering) have been tweaked to provide a more tactile response.

Under the bonnet, the 2UR-GSE 5.0 litre naturally-aspirated V8 petrol engine continues to serve up 470 hp at 7,100 rpm and 540 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm, although the ten-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission driving the rear wheels has been tuned to hold onto a gear for longer when the throttle is in the “active zone” (between 50 and 70%) before shifting up, enhancing the feeling of acceleration.

Styling-wise, the LC 500 retains its delightful shape and cues as before, with two new exterior finishes – Blazing Carnelian Contrast Layering and Terrane Khaki Mica Metallic – joining the mix. As for the interior, customers now have Flare Red, Black and Orange themes as additional options to choose from.

While we’re on the topic of the LC 500’s cabin, the Remote Touch infotainment system now comes with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is displayed on a larger 10.3-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 480 pixels. A new Power Easy Access feature has also been introduced, which makes entry and exit easier by sliding away the driver’s seat and retracting the steering column once the ignition is switched off.

As for standard equipment, the LC 500 sports LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster display, Alcantara seat upholstery, a carbon-fibre roof, a Torsen limited-slip differential as well as an active rear wing.

New for 2020 is the inclusion of the Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) suite of safety and driver assistance systems, which consists of Front Pre-Collision System (PCS), Automatic High Beam (AHB), Lane Keeping System and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), which join the existing eight airbags that the car comes with.

“The new Lexus LC 500 remains one of the most dynamic and technically-advanced supercars available on the road today. With the updates made to the 2020 model, I believe that this is the car that will provide even greater driving pleasure to anyone with a passion for high-performance motoring whilst appreciating an automobile designed with passion,” said Ravindran Kurusamy, president of Lexus Malaysia.