22 December 2021 6:28 pm

The large premium SUV market in Malaysia is sprawling with options from Germany. Models like the G05 BMW X5 with its electrified 3.0 litre straight-six engine can be hard to resist for some, while prospective new shoppers have surely begun to look to the locally-assembled Porsche Cayenne.

To say that the Lexus RX is a left-field choice wouldn’t quite do it justice, because it is, in actual fact, a truly fantastic alternative. For one, it’s fully imported from Japan, but surprisingly it is the most affordable of the lot. Prices start from RM385k for the RX300 Premium, while the top F Sport model goes for RM425k.

Under the bonnet, they all share the same 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which is more road tax-friendly than its German rivals. The engine makes 235 hp from 4,800 to 5,600 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,650 to 4,000 rpm. A six-speed automatic transmission sends drive to all four wheels as standard.

New to the facelift are thicker stabiliser bars and revised dampers, while the F Sport model here features Adaptive Variable Suspension. Aesthetically, the already-handsome SUV sees little rework inside out, but Lexus decided to go with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display for the Luxury and F Sport models. This has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support as standard.

On the safety side, it gets 10 airbags as standard, rear view camera, around view monitor (Luxury and F Sport only), Active Cornering Assist, Vehicle Dynamic Integrated Management (VDM; F Sport only), VSC, traction control, ABS, EBD, TPMS, hill start assist, blind spot monitor and rear-cross traffic alert. You may browse CarBase.my for further details of the RX300 facelift.