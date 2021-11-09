In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 9 November 2021 5:55 pm / 0 comments

The Cayenne is the first Porsche model to be locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia, with deliveries estimated to begin by March 2022. This comes after the German brand announced in August that it will set up CKD operations in our country together with long-standing partner Sime Darby. Assembly of the Cayenne will take place in Kulim, Kedah, marking the first time Porsche cars are produced outside of Europe.

For now, only the base version of the Cayenne is being offered in CKD form, priced at RM550,000 inclusive of taxes and duties but excludes on-the-road fees, any options and insurance. The asking sum factors in the full sales tax exemption (who would’ve thought we could say that about a Porsche?) that is ongoing until June 30, 2022.

By comparison, when the Cayenne was a CBU model, it retailed at RM665,000, so you’re looking at a price reduction of RM115,000 thanks to local assembly. Interested parties can place a booking via a dedicated website, where they can also specify additional options (more on that later). To mark the debut of this ordering platform for Porsche customers in Malaysia, a Porsche Driver’s Selection voucher worth RM 911 will be complimentary for the first 50 orders placed online.

In base form, the Cayenne is powered by 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that outputs serving up 340 PS (335 hp) at 5,300 to 6,400 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,340 to 5,300 rpm. An eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission is paired with the mill, along with an active all-wheel drive system.

The CKD Cayenne comes with equipment that was previously optional for CBU units, including 21-inch RS Spyder design wheels, a Bose surround sound system, 14-way power-adjustable comfort seats with memory function and Park Assist with front, rear and surround views.

The kit list also includes LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), LED taillights, four-zone climate control, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a 12-inch touchscreen, Porsche Connect services and Apple CarPlay integration, Porsche Advanced Cockpit, a sports steering wheel, paddle shifters, a Direct Touch Control-equipped centre console and Comfort Access.

Customers who want more goodies can specify the optional Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Package for an additional RM58,000, which nets you a SportsDesign styling package (unique front apron and more pronounced wheel arch extensions), a sports exhaust system, dark-tinted lighting clusters, LED door projectors with the brand logo and a key fob that matches the exterior colour.

On that mention, Porsche Malaysia, which is represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), is offering the CKD Cayenne in three exterior colours – Carrara White Metallic, Jet Black Metallic and Quartzite Grey Metallic – as well as two interior leather themes – Black and a two-tone Black-Bordeaux Red.

There are also items from the Porsche Tequipment catalogue like a luggage net, boot liner, all-weather floor mats and others to choose from. On request, customers can also specify a carbon interior package to get carbon-fibre, while a range of 22-inch wheels are also available. If that’s not enough for you, how about a Porsche Design timepiece for RM38,888?

“Since its inception, the Cayenne has evolved to become a customer favourite with Malaysian Porsche fans. It has always held special place in the Porsche family, and we are delighted today to enable countless new possibilities with the Cayenne,” said Christopher Hunter, CEO of SDAP.

“When Porsche first launched the Cayenne, it opened up a world of possibilities for the brand and our customers. Today, the Cayenne has established itself as the ultimate sports car for five, and it is thus fitting that we unleash a series of new possibilities along with it – possibilities of meeting specific local customer needs, the opportunity for exclusive personalisation, as well as a new paradigm in digital retail,” said Arthur Willmann, CEO of Porsche Asia Pacific.