In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 May 2023 6:00 pm / 9 comments

Following its world debut in June last year, the fifth-generation Lexus RX will be open for booking in Malaysia starting from tomorrow (May 17, 2023) – an official launch will take place soon. The SUV is offered in a sole RX 350 Luxury variant retailing at RM468,888 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

Now built on the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the latest RX is 90 kg lighter than its predecessor and boasts a wheelbase of 2,850 mm (+60 mm). As for the other dimensions, the SUV maintains the same length of 4,890 mm, but is wider at 1,920 mm (+25 mm) and taller at 1,695 mm (+10 mm).

You’ll also notice the improved stance thanks to a centre of gravity that has been lowered by 15 mm as well as wider tracks front and rear. While the front overhang remains unchanged, the rear overhang has been reduced by 60 mm.

The RX boasts Lexus’ latest design language with a new spindle body design that features a seamless grille that blends in neatly with the raised bonnet. Other features seen at the front include slim tri-beam projector headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights that sit above the corner air curtains.

Along the sides, you’ll find prominent creases and a sloping roofline, the latter leading to a rakish window and pointed tailgate. Two distinctive cues that are carried over from the previous RX are the pinched C-pillars and floating roof look, while the rear gets wide-width taillights with the Lexus script set in the middle.

The RX also comes with aerodynamic elements such as flush windows and door mouldings, a fin on the bottom edge of the rear bumper as well as optimised undercovers (including a dimpled surface under the engine) so it cuts through the air as efficiently as possible.

Moving inside, the RX adopts the ‘Tazuna’ concept that refers to the perfect a Japanese term describing the perfect relationship between rider and horse. This driver-focused approach places all the controls within easy reach of the driver, including the 14-inch infotainment touchscreen that is slightly angled.

The touch-focused system is a welcome replacement for the previous Remote Touch interface and incorporates climate controls and various other vehicle functions. The system also comes with support for voice recognition commands, wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. Other displays found inside the cabin include a digital instrument cluster as well as a head-up display.

On the powertrain side of things, the RX 350 gets a T24A-FTS 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine – also used in the latest NX – making 279 PS (275 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 430 Nm from 1,700 to 3,600 rpm. The mill, which has both direct and port injection (D-4ST), is paired with a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission and an electronically-controlled full-time all-wheel drive system, allowing it to get from 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds.

For our market, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) comes as standard to go along with the MacPherson front struts and five-arm multi-link rear setup. The AVS has two damping force modes (Normal and Sport) for the driver to choose from, along with three drive modes (Normal, Eco and Sport).

In terms of equipment, the RX 350 Luxury comes with 21-inch light-alloy wheels in a Hyper Chrome Metallic finish, e-Latch electronic door release, 64-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control with rear vents, powered front seats with memory function, powered 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, all-seat ventilation and heating, a Qi wireless charger, a 12-speaker sound system, Active Noise Control (ANC) and a powered tailgate with hands-free access.

Meanwhile, the Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) suite consists of Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with stop and go function as well as Curve Speed Reduction, Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Adaptive High-beam System (AHS) with BladeScan and Road Sign Assist (RSA). These are joined by a Blind Spot Monitor with Safe Exit Assist, Rear Traffic Cross Alert (RTCA) and a panoramic view monitor with 3D imagery.

The RX comes fully imported (CBU) from Japan and is available in five colours, namely Sonic Quartz, Sonic Iridium, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black Glass Flake and Sonic Cooper – all paired with black semi-aniline leather and Black Ash open pore wood trim.