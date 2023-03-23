In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 23 March 2023 11:51 am / 2 comments

The fifth-generation Lexus RX was launched in Thailand last November and is currently on display at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), so here’s a gallery of redesigned SUV that competes against the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and Audi Q7.

Two variants of the RX are available in Thailand, namely the Luxury AWD priced at 4.64 million baht (about RM602k) and the range-topping Premium AWD at 5.09 million baht (about RM661k). Both variants share the same powertrain, which is the RX 450h+ that is plug-in hybrid.

This is a first for the RX and the system features an A25A-FXS 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that makes 185 PS (182 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 227 Nm of torque from 3,200 to 3,700 rpm. The internal combustion engine is paired with an e-CVT and is joined by two electric motors, with the one at the front rated at 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 270 Nm.

A second electric motor with 54 PS (54 hp or 40 kW) and 121 Nm completes the all-wheel drive setup, which as a total output of 309 PS (304 hp). The electric motors are powered by a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 18.1 kWh that is good for an electric-only range of 87 km following the NEDC standard. According to the spec sheet, the RX 450+ supports AC charging at a max of 6.6 kW, with a full charge taking about 2.5 hours when using a 32 A outlet.

Performance-wise, the plug-in hybrid powertrain will hit a top speed of 180 km/h, with the first 100 km/h arriving in 6.5 seconds from a dead stop. The average fuel consumption quoted is 76.9 km/l or 1.3 l/100 km, while CO2 emissions on a combined cycle is 29 g/km.

Now built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (GA-K), the latest RX maintains the same length of 4,890 mm as its predecessor but is now wider at 1,920 mm (+25 mm) and has a lower height at 1,695 mm (-10 mm). Of more importance is the wheelbase, which has increased by 60 mm to 2,850 mm.

In terms of equipment, the Luxury variant photographed comes with 19-inch wheels, acoustic glass, powered and heated side mirrors, single-element LED headlamps with auto high beam, LED daytime running lights, front fog lamps, a 7-inch TFT multi-info display, paddle shifters, multi-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control with nanoe X filtration, leather seat upholstery, eight-way powered front seats with driver’s side memory function and Black Herringbone Pattern Film interior trim.

The list continues to include powered steering wheel adjustment, a drive mode selector, keyless entry and engine start, a card key, front seat ventilation a 14-inch touchscreen head unit with navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, a hands-free powered tailgate as well as 12 speakers.

Driver assistance kit fitted to the Luxury are all-speed adaptive cruise control, Active Cornering Assist, Parking Assist System, Pre-Crash Safety System (autonomous emergency braking), Lane Tracing Assist System, Lane Change Assist with Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Parking Brake Assist System.

2023 Lexus RX Thailand spec sheet; click to enlarge

The Premium improves upon the base option by gaining 21-inch alloys, a panoramic glass roof, roof rails, three-element LED headlamps with auto levelling and adaptive high beam, an 8-inch multi-info display, a head-up display, semi aniline leather, 10-way powered front seats with memory function for both driver and front passenger, front and rear seat ventilation, power-folding rear seats, Ash Sumi Woodgrain Black trim, a digital rear view mirror and Auto Parking Assist.

Nine colours are offered for the RX in Thailand, including Sonic Quartz, Sonic Titanium, Sonic Chrome, Sonic Iridium, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Red Mica Crystal Shine, Sonic Copper, Terrane Khaki Mica Metallic and Deep Blue Mica. For the Luxury, all these hues can be paired with either a Black or Hazel interior, but the Premium loses out on the option of Deep Blue Mica, with the remaining colours available with a Black or Dark Sepia interior.