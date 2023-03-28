In Cars, International News, MG / By Danny Tan / 28 March 2023 11:04 am / 1 comment

We’ve showed you the MG ES wagon and MG Maxus 9 luxury MPV EVs from the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show; now here’s another electric vehicle that’s more mass market in positioning. Launched in Thailand late last year, the MG 4 Electric is a B-segment five-door hatchback called the MG Mulan in China.

The MG 4 Electric is 4,287 mm long and 1,836 mm wide, which is 58 mm shorter but 88 mm wider than a Honda City Hatchback. Typical of space efficient EVs without bulky engines, the MG’s wheelbase (2,705 mm) is relatively long versus its footprint.

In the metal, the MG 4 is distinctive and certainly stands out from the ICE hatchback crowd. With sharp eyes and no front grille, it also differentiates itself from the rest of the MG range, which typically have a Mazda-style fascia. It’s not a copy, but the face somehow gives me Lamborghini Urus vibes, or is it just me?

The rear end has more drama. The disjointed beltline rises to rear lights that are full width and wraparound. It’s part of a rear deck of a spoiler that’s so protruding, it can be a makeshift bar table. The flat surface has an illuminated pattern of random red lines. I was thinking that the MG’s rear looks familiar, and then I encountered this car at the neighbouring booth.

The MG 4’s dashboard is very clean and minimalist in design, featuring a full-width vent strip and a squared-off steering wheel. Of course, there’s a large central screen, but what’s unique here is that the 10.25-inch landscape touchscreen has a row of physical buttons underlining it. Also cool is that “nightstand” holding the gear selector.

This EV is powered by a 170 PS/250 Nm electric motor juiced by a 51 kWh battery with MG’s liquid cooling system. There are five driving modes – Eco, Normal, Sport, Custom, Snow – and four levels of energy regeneration in what MG calls KERS. The range per full charge is 425 km in the NEDC cycle, which will translate to below 400 km in the more realistic WLTP.

As for charging, the MG 4 takes in AC power up to 6.6 kW and DC fast charging is up to 88 kW; with the latter, going from 10% to 80% SOC takes 35 minutes. Leaving the car to charge overnight with the wallbox takes around eight hours and 30 minutes.

In Thailand, there are two variants of the MG 4, the D for 869,000 baht (RM111,376) and the X for 969,000 baht (RM124,193). That’s significantly cheaper than the most affordable EVs in Malaysia, matching its ES wagon stablemate in offering a lot of electric car for the money. The ES is larger, more practical and conventionally-styled, while the 4 is smaller and more funky.

The price difference between variants is relatively big here, and the top X justifies it by adding on luxuries such as LED lights front and back, wireless charger, 3D surround view camera, a full ADAS suite and MG’s i-SMART app connect system where you can check status and command the car with your phone. Looks like we’re missing out a fair bit of good EV value without SAIC’s MG in our market. Over to you, BYD.

GALLERY: MG 4 Electric X