In Cars, MG / By Paul Tan / 15 September 2022 12:00 pm / 1 comment

We are familiar with the MG ZS electric SUV from the SAIC-owned British brand, but now MG has added something new to its range of electric cars. This is the new MG MG4, which is its international name, but also known as the MG Mulan in the Chinese market.

The new MG4 is about the size of a Volkswagen Golf, or perhaps the Volkswagen ID.3 would be a more suitable comparison since we’re talking about EV hatchbacks here. It measures 4,287 mm long, 1,836 mm wide and 1,504 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,705 mm. As a comparison, the Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback is 4,261 mm long and 1,809 mm wide, with a 2,756 mm wheelbase.

Two battery capacities are available – 51 kWh and 64 kWh. The smaller battery will take the MG4 up to 350 km on the WLTP cycle, while the Long Range model’s 64 kWh battery is capable of 452 km of range. Both battery options come with a single rear wheel drive motor, but two different power levels are available – 170 hp and a more powerful 204 hp version.

As for charging, the MG4 can take AC up to 11 kW. For DC capability, it uses CCS2 and does up to 100 kW for the 51 kWh battery and up to 135 kW for the 64 kWh battery. It’s built on a 400V architecture.

MG says the MG4 is its most technologically-advanced EV yet, the first of its cars to be built on a new platform it calls the “Nebula” Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), and claims the batteries it uses has a class-leading thinness with just 110mm of height.

The MG4 is priced from £25,995 in the UK for the SE Standard Range up to £31,495 for the Trophy Long Range. That translates to between RM136k to RM165k at current exchange rates.

With tax-free status for CBU EVs in Malaysia right now, we could see it sold at similiar price levels here, but only if there is an official importer as there are additional layers of profit if a grey importer brings it in, as per what we’ve seen with the grey import MG ZS SUV we featured previously.

MG did say that they were looking at officially coming into Malaysia in 2022 but so far there has been no announcement on who the official franchise holder will be. The previous deal with MG Berjaya did not happen.

In Malaysia, the under RM200k EV market consists of just the Kona Electric, Zoe, Leaf and MINI Electric at the moment. Soon we will see the introduction of the Great Wall Ora Good Cat as well.

We need more under RM200k EVs (and later perhaps start with RM100k eventually) in Malaysia to increase adoption. The MG4 could potentially be such an offering. Would you be interested in the MG4 if it was below RM200k in Malaysia?