In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 13 September 2022 11:32 am / 8 comments

Here’s a Volkswagen electric vehicle (EV) that’s not the one that has been spotted around town of late, and it wasn’t even brought in by Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM). Say hello to the Volkswagen ID.3, a Golf-sized electric hatchback imported by Weststar. This unit is a high-spec 1st Edition Pro Performance going for RM260k.

The first of VW’s “ID” EVs, the ID.3 is also the first Volkswagen to utilise the group’s modular MEB platform for EVs. It debut in September 2019 and production started at Zwickau, Germany in November that year. The Transparent Factory in Dresden – dubbed the Home of the ID – also started rolling out ID.3s in January 2021. The ID.3 has been “an absolute hit” in its home continent, drawing in plenty of new-to-brand owners.

The ID.3 is 4,261 mm long and 1,809 mm wide, which is 26 mm shorter and 20 mm wider than the latest Mk8 Golf. The EV’s 2,765 mm wheelbase is a significant 129 mm longer than the ICE hatch though – without having to accommodate an engine, the proportions can be altered. If it looks a little like a Golf from certain angles, no, this isn’t merely an electric version of the Mk8, but a clean sheet design on a new platform.

This car is in Pro Performance form, which means that it marries the 58 kWh battery with a rear-axle mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. The fastest ID.3 variant does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.3 seconds and top speed is 160 km/h. It should feel a fair bit faster than the 7.3s quoted figure due to full torque from rest. Range is 425 km on the WLTP cycle.

The Pro Performance max charging rate is 11 kW using the on-board AC charger and up to 120 kW for DC fast charging. The charging port is of the CCS variety, as you’d expect from a European EV.

What’s cool about this particular unit is that it looks exactly like the ID.3 from the official studio photos – Glacier White exterior with a contrasting black roof and hatch, riding on 19-inch Andoya two-tone alloys. You’ll find “1st” badging on the front wings, steering wheel and the dashboard, just next to the passenger AC vent, marking it out as a First Edition.

The minimalist, almost spartan, dashboard gathers all the controls “in” the screen, just like the Mk8 Golf. The screen is prominently angled to the driver, and there’s another screen for the instrument panel. The steering wheel and light control panel will be familiar to Golf owners. The seats are in “Platinum Cloth” fabric and all safety and comfort packs are ticked.

This unit was manufactured in 2020, which means that it rolled out from Zwickau. It has 11,400 km on the clock, and Weststar is asking RM260,000 for it. That’s a fair bit more than a Mk8 Golf GTI (now CKD at RM216k) and around RM8k cheaper than an Arteon R-Line 4Motion, but good luck finding stock for those VPCM cars.

Compared to new EVs on sale in Malaysia, the Hyundai Kona Electric range starts from RM156,538 for the base 39.2 kWh model (305 km WLTP), and goes to RM208,348 for the top 64 kWh version (484 km). The Korean brand’s much-larger Ioniq 5 is priced from RM207,808 (58 kWh, 384 km) to RM270,408 (72.6 kWh AWD, 430 km). Mercedes-Benz offers the EQA 250 (66.5 kWh, 429 km) for RM286,888, while the cheapest BMW EV in Malaysia is the iX3 SUV (73.8 kWh, 453 km) that starts from RM307,160.

So, Weststar’s used VW ID.3 isn’t cheap, but as with most things, there’s a price to pay for exclusivity – you could well be the first and only ID.3 owner in Malaysia. What do you think of this EV? Should VPCM speed up its EV plans?

