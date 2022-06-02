It’s well-known that Malaysians buy cars based on price, not segments, and any vehicle that strays too far from the buying public’s perceived pricing barrier tends to have a hard time. That hasn’t stopped Volkswagen from trying with the Arteon, which has aspirations greater than its Passat underpinnings suggest.
The svelte five-door fastback is priced quite a bit higher than its sibling, putting it well inside premium brand territory. And for 2022, the Arteon is more expensive than ever – at RM258,019, it costs more than even the very capable BMW 330e. That takes some serious cojones.
But the Arteon theoretically has some advantages to make up for it. Apart from its dramatic coupé-like styling and frameless windows, the VW is also packed with kit, driver assistance systems notwithstanding. And in its latest facelifted guise, it packs some serious firepower – 280 PS and 350 Nm of torque, to be exact, fired by a 2.0 litre turbo four-cylinder to all four wheels via a seven-speed wet DSG dual-clutch transmission.
You don’t drive cars on paper, however, so does the Arteon really have the substance to hold its own against a sea of attractive premium metal from Munich, Stuttgart and further afield? And does the lack of even the most basic autonomous emergency braking system dock off any points (spoiler alert: it does)? Watch Matthew Tong take a swing at Wolfsburg’s new pretender in our video review above.
Comments
For the price, of course it’s better than a BMW or Merc. But it’s still not a BMW or Merc, if u get what I mean…
Yes, i think it’s better than BMW and Mercedes especially for the value you are getting at this price. but then for this range of buyers, price vs value isn’t really their priority. It’s the feel and their personal preference.
An attractive ride aside from the lack of ADAS, but this can be remedied outside — AEB can be retrofitted, and the prices for additional retrofitting of the 360 cam and adaptive cruise features are way more reasonable than for BMW G20. The only reason this doesn’t sell as well as it probably should is the brand perception and reliability concerns.
For same money, better buy XC40 EV 407HP.
they are in an awkward position.
are you planning to own a car for more than 5 years?
1. yes = similar price bracket you have toyota harrier or lexus or the cheaper camry. that will last easily to 15 years.
2. no = you should and most likely you will go for bmw 3 series or mb c class.
Overpriced, overrated, overhyped.
Yes, most Malaysians are driven by price. For that price range, the car is a bargain for the practicality and performance it offers (as compared to C200 or 320i). I don’t get why you have to say it is an emotional purchase rather than a logical one.
If compared to other 4 door coupe by other German manufacturer, it is a no brainer.
Nope. Based on the road quantity appearance here. The consumer have made their choices at that price. BMW and Benz for sure. A VW must be below 210k.
Beating a dead horse. Q1 US sale is 47 units only, the whole USA, not even one unit per state.
VW has no AEB, BMW has no AA or CP, Merc has no 360cam, Audi has no service center.
Buy X70 better maa!
even a camry is better than a merc or bmw these days
Yes agreed better then bmw 3 series.
I drive both car at show room.. Arteon is more stability compared bmw 3 series. Super starting power.
Please take out the face mask for next video…
VM can never become BMW or Merce level. They need to come out with new brand. Now EV era is the chance if they do it right. Come join me Tesla