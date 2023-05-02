In Cars, Local Car Launches, Volkswagen / By Paul Tan / 2 May 2023 7:42 pm / 14 comments

The Volkswagen Arteon R-Line 4Motion has been updated in Malaysia with the IQ.Drive package, which gives the Arteon additional safety kit. It has a revised price tag as well, now costing you RM299,990, which is RM23k up from the previous RM276,990 price tag.

The IQ.Drive package contributes to giving the Arteon R-Line 4Motion the following safety features:

Front Assist – a version of Autonomous Engine Braking (AEB), it will monitor the road ahead and provide audio and visual alerts to warn you if there’s a risk of a potential collision. If necessary, it will apply brakes on its own to help mitigate a collision.

– a version of Autonomous Engine Braking (AEB), it will monitor the road ahead and provide audio and visual alerts to warn you if there’s a risk of a potential collision. If necessary, it will apply brakes on its own to help mitigate a collision. Adaptive Cruise Control – when cruise control is active, it uses a radar to adjust your speed according to the car in front, slowing down and speeding up if necessary.

– when cruise control is active, it uses a radar to adjust your speed according to the car in front, slowing down and speeding up if necessary. Side Assist – it will alert you if another vehicle is in your blind spot and will assist you with counter-steering to avoid a collision if necessary.

– it will alert you if another vehicle is in your blind spot and will assist you with counter-steering to avoid a collision if necessary. Rear Cross Traffic Alert – while you are reversing your Arteon, this will warn the driver of incoming objects at an angle of 180 degrees and up to 50 meters away at speeds of up to 12 km/h.

Other than the IQ.Drive package, Volkswagen has also added a Qi wireless phone charger.

The Volkswagen Arteon is powered by a 280 PS, 350 Nm EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged engine, mated to a seven-speed wet clutch DSG transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 4Motion system.

The RM299,990 price tag includes five years free maintenance (or 75,000 km, whichever comes first) in addition to the five-year unlimited mileage manufacturer warranty and roadside assistance.

For other details, you can read our launch story, watch our Arteon review, or compare the specs of the Arteon against its rivals using our car comparison tool.