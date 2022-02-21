In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 21 February 2022 4:58 pm / 13 comments

It appears that Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has quietly updated pricing for the facelifted Arteon this month. Unfortunately, it’s an upwards revision for the five-door coupé – and a significant one.

The sole 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line is, in fact, nearly RM12,000 more expensive than when it was launched last year, pushing the price to RM260,477 on-the-road without insurance. This figure, as you’d expect, includes the full sales and service tax (SST) exemption for CKD locally-assembled vehicles until June 30, as well as a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and a three-year/45,000 km free service package.

All this extra money doesn’t buy you any extra equipment, nor any more power from the EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The latter continues to push out 280 PS from 5,100 to 6,500 rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,700 and 5,600 rpm. As before, power is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission, enabling the Arteon to get from zero to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

The standard kit list also remains the same and includes the R-Line bodykit, full-LED head- and taillights (the latter with sequential indicators), 19-inch Montevideo two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start and power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory. The latter are upholstered in Nappa leather with a carbon fibre pattern.

Also fitted triple-zone auto climate control, auto lights and wipers, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment touchscreen with gesture control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12-speaker, 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers, a 360-degree camera and a hands-free powered tailgate.

On the safety front, the Arteon continues to lack basic features like autonomous emergency braking, let alone semi-autonomous driving functions like adaptive cruise control or lane centring assist. It does, however, have blind spot monitoring and lane keeping assist, along with the usual seven airbags and stability control.

To recap, the facelifted Arteon gains a revised front grille with an integrated light bar linking the headlights, reshaped air intakes and new inverted-L-shaped taillight graphics. Inside, there are new air vents and a silver strip that runs around the front half of the cabin.

There are also new touch-sensitive switches for the climate controls (which, along with the new VW badges, have since made their way to the closely-related Passat) and the redesigned steering wheel, as well as an expanded 30-colour palette for the ambient lighting system. The ErgoComfort seats, meanwhile, feature a more aggressive design with integrated headrests and an embroidered R logo.