11 February 2022

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has just announced a small update to the Passat Elegance 2.0 TSI kit. For 2022, the D-segment sedan rides on a new set of two-tone 18-inch Bonneville wheels, replacing the 18-inch Liverpool multi-spoke alloys from before.

There’s also a new touch panel with haptic feedback for the Climatronic triple-zone climate system, which is identical to the unit offered in the Passat R-Line and Arteon models. The 9.2-inch Discover Pro head unit, which used to support wireless Apple CarPlay, now adds wireless Android Auto to the roster as well.

Finally, it wears the new VW badge (with a slightly slimmer font) all-round, and that includes the badge on the steering wheel as well. These upgrades come at a slight increase in price, so the Passat Elegance 2.0 TSI now retails for RM183,680 (inclusive of the SST exemption), up RM801 from before.

No other changes have been made. Colour options remain the same, as is the 2.0 litre four-pot tune. For the Elegance, the engine delivers 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission that drives the front wheels.

It still doesn’t come with autonomous emergency braking, but the existing Side Assist blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags and stability control remain. How do you find the update?