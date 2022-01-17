In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 17 January 2022 12:15 pm / 2 comments

The Volkswagen Passat R-Line was updated for the 2022 model year recently and we’re bringing you a gallery of the range-topping variant that sits above the Elegance. Still locally assembled in Malaysia, the R-Line now retails at RM212,939 (on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of sales tax exemption), which is RM8,506 more than the list price when it was first launched back in October 2020.

As part of the model year update, the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine now delivers 220 PS (217 hp) from 4,500-6,200 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,500-4,400 rpm. These figures are higher than the 190 PS (187 hp) and 320 Nm that the R-Line shared with the Elegance.

Besides a more powerful engine, the R-Line also gets a six-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission instead of a seven-speed unit. This setup and its accompanying figures are curiously similar to what you got with the pre-facelift Passat Highline. Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers (not found on the pre-facelift model) and an XDS electronic differential lock are still standard fitments.

Exterior changes are subtle and include the use of the latest Volkswagen logo design, making the Passat the second model to do so after the Arteon. The colour palette has also been reduced from six to five colours, with returning options being two pearl-effect hues – Deep Black and Oryx White – while metallic colours are Aquamarine Blue, Manganese Grey and a new Scale Silver (replaces Reflex Silver). Tamarind Brown has been dropped.

Moving inside, the R-Line gets the Arteon R-Line’s touch control panels (with haptic feedback) for its Climatronic triple-zone climate system, while the eight-speaker setup has been upgraded to a Harman Kardon system. This consists of 12 speakers, 700 watts of amplification and four sound modes, namely Pure, Chill Out, Live and Energy.

The rest of the kit list remains the same as before, with standard items being the R-Line styling package, 19-inch Verona alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillights with sequential indicators, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, aluminum pedals, black headlining and black Nappa leather upholstery with a carbon fibre-like pattern.

The list also includes a 11.7-inch digital instrument display, a Discover Pro navigation system with a 9.2-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity, keyless entry and engine start, Climatronic triple-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cruise control, a reverse camera, 14-way powered front seats with driver’s side memory and massage function.

No changes in the safety department either, with standard kit being six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child seat anchors at the rear. Each purchase comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, a three-year free service package and five years of free roadside assistance, the same as before.