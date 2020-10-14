As promised, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched the Passat R-Line via a virtual event today. The sportier-looking D-segment sedan arrives around nine months after the standard facelifted Passat, adding a few key features along the way.
First, let’s talk about pricing. The Passat R-Line retails at RM204,433 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the full sales and service tax (SST) exemption valid until December 31. That gives it premium of around RM21,600 over the regular Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance.
Included in the price are a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, a three-year free service package and five years of free roadside assistance. Buyers will also receive a free 300-watt boot-mounted Helix soundbar for a limited time, while stocks last.
For that, you get the same 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as the Elegance, churning out 190 PS from 4,180 to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque between 1,500 to 4,180 rpm. All this is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.5 litres per 100 km combined on the WLTP cycle.
The R-Line trim level adds the usual assortment of look-faster bits. There’s a far larger bone-shaped front air intake with gloss black C-shaped corners, plus deeper side skirts and a gloss black rear bumper insert with fake quad tailpipes. It rides on larger 19-inch Verona multi-spoke alloy wheels and continues to come as standard with LED head- and tail lights with sequential indicators.
Inside, the Passat R-Line comes with a thicker flat-bottomed steering wheel, aluminium pedals, black headlining and black Nappa leather upholstery with a carbon fibre-like pattern. In terms of infotainment, the car is fitted with an 11.7-inch digital instrument display, along with the range-topping Discover Pro navigation system with a 9.7-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity.
The rest of the kit list includes keyless entry, push-button start, triple-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cruise control, eight speakers and a reverse camera. Also fitted are 14-way power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory and massage, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers and an XDS electronic differential lock, features not offered on the Elegance.
Like the Elegance, the R-Line does not come with autonomous emergency braking, but it does have six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child seat anchors at the rear. Browse full specifications and equipment of the Volkswagen Passat on CarBase.my.
Comments
(Like) Passat R Line
(Dislike) Accord
The power of dreamING
Nice but I cannot imagine the RV… potentially lost 50% value in 2 years
Power of NIGHTMARE
this Volkswagen Passat R-Line riding on MQB platform, the similar revised platform also used by Audi A8…
The A8 uses the longitudinal MLB Evo platform (MQB is for transverse engine applications).
Honda Accord TC Premium has Honda Sensing as standard and is around 15k cheaper i think. Obvious choice is safety. Granted the VW has the badge, but a badge can’t save your life.
vw has the badge?
dude… vw is common folks average brand like H, T, N & M
it’s not audi/bmw/merc…luxury car
Without autonomous emergecy braking, it is not a good option to buy. My query to VM, you have this feature in Europe but why forsake it for Malaysia? Life ain’t cheap.
People used to drive without all these AEB thingy, now you call it not a good buy because of this AEB despite the Passat being one of the most powerful, elegant, well built vehicle in its segment?
Dude, pls dont steal my name
So sad to see there are so much active safety features missing here. Even the RM43k Axia has AEB.
Passat stock brake can easily outperform the Axia with or without AEB, why do u even bother to compare an Axia with a Passat LOL if u pay attention while driving, u won’t need AEB.
As an owner of B8 HL, this R line look weak. The DCC and XDS is similar to B8 HL but the power output is lower 190ps as compare to the B8 HL 220ps. This Passat R Line although has new features like blind spot monitoring and tyre pressure system but it missing of lane departure assist as found in B8 HL.
To me the most disappointed thing is not the power output but the ommision of lane departure and still no AEB but the selling price is even higher than previous Passat B8. The gadget of AEB is just RM 3k and people who afford to buy a car more than RM 150k definitely afford to pay for the AEB. People can live without the XDS and DCC which cost more than RM 10k but AEB still absent is truly embarrassing. Even the new Almera offering for all models but not found in any one model of VW.
My car model is 2016 and without AEB is still fine but in year 2020 launching the face-lift still absence with price increase. Speechless.
I really wonder what is vpcm’s problem, for being so adamant and stubborn about not including any form of active safety features in their cars, i really do……
Helix sound bar? HAHA crank it up 20% and you can hear lots of rattles in this car interior.