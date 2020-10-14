In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 14 October 2020 12:25 pm / 17 comments

As promised, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched the Passat R-Line via a virtual event today. The sportier-looking D-segment sedan arrives around nine months after the standard facelifted Passat, adding a few key features along the way.

First, let’s talk about pricing. The Passat R-Line retails at RM204,433 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the full sales and service tax (SST) exemption valid until December 31. That gives it premium of around RM21,600 over the regular Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance.

Included in the price are a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, a three-year free service package and five years of free roadside assistance. Buyers will also receive a free 300-watt boot-mounted Helix soundbar for a limited time, while stocks last.

For that, you get the same 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as the Elegance, churning out 190 PS from 4,180 to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque between 1,500 to 4,180 rpm. All this is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.5 litres per 100 km combined on the WLTP cycle.

The R-Line trim level adds the usual assortment of look-faster bits. There’s a far larger bone-shaped front air intake with gloss black C-shaped corners, plus deeper side skirts and a gloss black rear bumper insert with fake quad tailpipes. It rides on larger 19-inch Verona multi-spoke alloy wheels and continues to come as standard with LED head- and tail lights with sequential indicators.

Inside, the Passat R-Line comes with a thicker flat-bottomed steering wheel, aluminium pedals, black headlining and black Nappa leather upholstery with a carbon fibre-like pattern. In terms of infotainment, the car is fitted with an 11.7-inch digital instrument display, along with the range-topping Discover Pro navigation system with a 9.7-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity.

The rest of the kit list includes keyless entry, push-button start, triple-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cruise control, eight speakers and a reverse camera. Also fitted are 14-way power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory and massage, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers and an XDS electronic differential lock, features not offered on the Elegance.

Like the Elegance, the R-Line does not come with autonomous emergency braking, but it does have six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child seat anchors at the rear. Browse full specifications and equipment of the Volkswagen Passat on CarBase.my.