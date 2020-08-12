In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 12 August 2020 1:30 pm / 7 comments

Alongside the launch of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and Arteon, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is also previewing the Passat R-Line at 1 Utama today. The new variant gives the D-segment sedan a more athletic look while keeping the same engine and much of the kit of the base Elegance model.

The car is now open for booking with estimated pricing of between RM200,000 and RM210,000, neatly slotting into the empty space between the RM182,879 Elegance and the RM221,065 Arteon R-Line. Like all other Volkswagens sold in Malaysia, the Passat R-Line will come with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, three years of free maintenance and five years of free roadside assistance.

Under the bonnet lies an unchanged 2.0 litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, churning out 190 PS from 4,180 to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque between 1,500 to 4,180 rpm. All this is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.5 litres per 100 km combined on the WLTP cycle.

The R-Line trim level adds the usual assortment of look-faster bits. There’s a far larger bone-shaped front air intake with gloss black C-shaped corners, plus deeper side skirts and a gloss black rear bumper insert with fake quad tailpipes. It rides on larger 19-inch Verona multi-spoke alloy wheels and continues to come as standard with LED head- and tail lights with sequential indicators.

Inside, the Passat R-Line comes with a thicker flat-bottomed steering wheel, aluminium pedals, black headlining and black Nappa leather upholstery with a carbon fibre-like pattern. In terms of infotainment, the car is fitted with an 11.7-inch digital instrument display, along with the range-topping Discover Pro navigation system with a 9.7-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity.

The rest of the kit list includes keyless entry, push-button start, triple-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cruise control, eight speakers and a reverse camera. Also fitted are 14-way power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory and massage, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers and an XDS electronic differential lock, features not offered on the Elegance.

Like the Elegance, the R-Line does not come with autonomous emergency braking, but it does have six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child seat anchors at the rear.